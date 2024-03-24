Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers Celebrate Lavish Engagement Party with Geordie Shore Stars

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers celebrated their engagement with a lavish party at Grantley Hall in Ripon, North Yorkshire, marking a significant milestone since their engagement in Dubai last November. Surrounded by friends, family, and Geordie Shore co-stars Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei, the couple enjoyed a night of luxury and love. Crosby, stunning in a figure-hugging white dress, and Ankers, dapper in a black suit, showcased their affection with public displays of affection, highlighting their readiness to embark on the next chapter of their lives together.

A Night of Elegance and Celebration

The engagement party, held at the opulent Grantley Hall, provided the perfect backdrop for Crosby and Ankers' celebration. Crosby, known for her role on Geordie Shore, radiated in bridal white, her dress complementing the joyous occasion. Ankers, matching his fiancée's elegance, opted for a classic black suit. Attendees, including notable reality TV stars Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei, added to the glamour of the event, each bringing their unique style to the festivities.

From Proposal to Party

The journey to the engagement party began in Dubai, where Ankers proposed to Crosby in a romantic setting adorned with rose petals. Announcing their engagement on social media, Crosby expressed her happiness and surprise, sharing the moment with fans worldwide. The proposal, a testament to their two-year relationship, set the stage for their future together, culminating in the lavish party at Grantley Hall. The celebration not only honored their commitment but also allowed them to share their joy with close friends and family.

Reactions and Future Plans

The engagement and subsequent party garnered widespread attention, with fans and celebrities alike offering their congratulations. The couple's happiness was palpable, evidenced by their affectionate interactions throughout the evening. As they look forward to their wedding, Crosby and Ankers' engagement party will undoubtedly remain a cherished memory, a reflection of their love and the support of their loved ones. The event, rich in love and luxury, marks the beginning of a new chapter for the couple, filled with anticipation for their life together.