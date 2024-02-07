Charlene Ruto: From Farming to Blood Ambassadorship

When you picture the First Daughter of a nation, words like 'glamour', 'privilege', or 'politics' might spring to mind. But for Charlene Ruto, beekeeping and farming are her calling cards, and she's using her influential position to promote these passions both as a profitable business and a community initiative. In an interview on Citizen TV, Charlene opened up about her deep-rooted connection with farming, dating back to her childhood days spent at her family's rural home.

Advertisment

From Rural Roots to Agribusiness Vision

The world of agriculture was not always close to Charlene's heart. As a child, she didn't fully appreciate the beauty and potential of her family's farm. But as she grew older, her perspective shifted, and she began to see the farm as more than just a piece of land. It was an opportunity - a platform for exploration, innovation, and ultimately, a business venture in the form of beekeeping.

Beekeeping: A Buzzing Business and Community Initiative

Advertisment

Charlene's initial foray into beekeeping was primarily for pollination services. However, it didn't take long for her to recognize the potential of turning this hobby into a business. Today, she actively encourages her neighbors to engage in beekeeping, positioning it as a profitable business opportunity and a way to contribute to the community. Her message to the youth is clear: pursue your passions and be proactive in seeking support, rather than waiting for employment opportunities to come knocking.

A Blood Ambassador with a Mission

Charlene's influence extends beyond the agricultural field. As the founder and patron of the Smachs Foundation, she has been an active advocate for various causes. Her recent appointment as Kenya's Blood Ambassador by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha is a testament to her commitment to social responsibility. In her new role, Charlene plans to mobilize Kenya's youth - who make up 70% of the country's population - to donate blood. She aims to replenish Kenya's blood stocks by conducting outreach in universities, high schools, and other institutions.

Charlene Ruto's journey from a rural farm to the forefront of agribusiness and health advocacy is a powerful testament to the potential that lies in pursuing one's passions. Whether it's beekeeping or blood donation, she continues to use her position to inspire others to make a difference in their communities.