Charlene Faye Short, Beloved Community Member and Philanthropist, Passes Away at 82

On February 29, 2024, Charlene Faye (Nafziger) Short, a distinguished figure in Archbold, Ohio, known for her compassion, philanthropy, and service to the community, bid farewell to the world peacefully at her residence. Born into the Nafziger family on September 21, 1941, Charlene's journey was marked by devotion to her family, her faith, and her community, leaving a legacy that many will remember fondly.

Life and Legacy

Charlene's early years were spent in Wauseon, Ohio, where she was nurtured by Orval and Ada (Crossgrove) Nafziger. Her commitment to caring for others led her to pursue nursing in Toledo, a career that she eventually set aside to focus on raising her sons and supporting her husband, Merle Short, in farming. The couple's shared life was rich in love and service, with Charlene actively participating in the Zion Mennonite Church, where she contributed her culinary skills for gatherings, and later volunteering alongside Merle at Care & Share, delivering essential items to those in need in Toledo. Her passing follows that of her husband, Merle, who died on December 21, 2016.

Family and Survivors

Charlene's warmth and generosity extended beyond her immediate family, touching lives across her community. She leaves behind a legacy through her siblings, Barbara Aeschliman and Sara Nafziger; her sons, Gary (Alice) of Bedford, Texas, and Tim (Missy) of Wadsworth, Ohio; her cherished grandchildren, Marianne, Rose, Crystal (Morne) Coetzer, Rachel Andrews, and Shane Andrews; and her adored great-grandchildren, Raegan and Jordan Coetzer. Her life was a testament to the impact of love, service, and family ties on a community.

Final Farewell and Memorials

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Charlene's life on Thursday, March 7, at 11 AM at Zion Mennonite Church, with Pastors Sue Short and John David Thacker officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 4-8 PM. The Short Funeral Home in Archbold is overseeing the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mennonite Central Committee or Archbold Fish, continuing Charlene's legacy of giving and support for community services.

As the community of Archbold mourns the loss of Charlene Faye Short, her life's work and spirit of generosity serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Her dedication to her family, faith, and community will not be forgotten, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched.