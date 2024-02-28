Chappel Winter Beer Festival 2024: Ale Enthusiasts Rejoice at East Anglian Railway Museum

The much-anticipated Chappel Winter Beer Festival is making its grand return to the East Anglian Railway Museum in 2024, promising a delightful selection of over 70 cask ales, ciders, and perry for attendees. Scheduled from February 29 to March 2, the event is set to offer two daily sessions housed in the historic Victorian Goods Shed, a perfect backdrop for this festive gathering.

What’s Brewing?

Enthusiasts can look forward to an array of flavors, with admission priced at £20, including entry, a festival glass, and £10 worth of beer tokens. In a nod to sustainability and attendee feedback, the festival offers a unique option for those bringing a Chappel Beer Festival glass from past events to receive extra beer tokens, encouraging reuse and reducing waste. For additional purchases, extra tokens are available, ensuring everyone can sample their favorite brews. Discover more about the festival offerings here.

Exclusive Perks and Discounts

Discounts are aplenty for CAMRA members, museum members, certain season ticket holders, and residents of specific postcodes, making the festival accessible to a wider audience. This year, the festival organizers have listened to attendee feedback, offering extra beer tokens for those opting not to receive a new glass, enhancing the overall festival experience while catering to regular visitors' preferences.

Plan Your Visit

With sessions running from 11am to 5.30pm and 5.30pm to 11pm, attendees are advised to purchase tickets in advance to secure their spot at this coveted event. The festival promises not just a wide selection of drinks but also an opportunity for like-minded individuals to come together in a historic setting, celebrating the craft of brewing. For detailed information on planning your visit, including ticket bookings and the full list of ales, visit the official festival website.

As the Chappel Winter Beer Festival 2024 gears up to welcome attendees, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of craft brewing and the community that surrounds it. This event not only offers a unique tasting experience but also celebrates the rich history and culture of brewing, promising an unforgettable experience for all involved.