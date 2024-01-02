en English
Lifestyle

Champaign’s Bars Gear Up for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Champaign's Bars Gear Up for New Year's Eve Celebrations

As the New Year’s Eve (NYE) festivities loom, Champaign’s local bar owners are ready to ring in the new year with gusto, embracing the opportunity to end the year on a high note, despite the event falling on a traditionally slower Sunday. Among these establishments are the long-standing Esquire and the fresh-faced Gallery in Urbana, each with its unique approach to welcome 2024.

Esquire’s NYE Preparations

Paul Higgins, the co-owner of Esquire, is gearing up for the night by stocking an abundance of drinks, with a particular emphasis on infused tequila for their signature pineapple margaritas. The bar plans to extend its usual operating hours by an additional hour to accommodate the NYE revelers. Esquire is all set to feature a 12-hour music marathon of live jazz and blues performances from local artists. The line-up includes talented performers like Candy Foster, the Vine Street Syncopators, and Kilborn Alley.

Higgins acknowledges that NYE might not bring in a surge in food sales but maintains a positive outlook on the potential uptick in drink sales, especially around the time of upscale parties. Notably, Esquire will remain closed on New Year’s Day, allowing its staff a well-deserved break after the grand NYE celebration.

The Gallery’s Inaugural NYE

On the other hand, the Gallery in Urbana, co-owned by Jonah Weisskopf, is set to experience its first NYE since its opening. Weisskopf’s excitement is palpable as he talks about the event, which promises a unique experience with a performance by the band Sweetmelk and projected visuals by artists Jake Metz and Matt Harsh. The innovative visuals, capable of ‘changing the wallpaper’ with moving images, promise to create a dynamic environment.

The Gallery, which prides itself in showcasing different local artists each month, has meticulously mapped out each artwork to ensure they are not obscured by the projections. Weisskopf describes the Gallery’s ambiance as a unique gathering space for the community and envisions it as a major player in Urbana’s cultural scene.

While acknowledging the legacy of existing venues like the Rose Bowl, Weisskopf believes the Gallery brings something distinct to the table. With optimism for the future, Weisskopf looks forward to hosting NYE celebrations in the coming years and is enthusiastic about the community’s reception of the Gallery.

Lifestyle United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

