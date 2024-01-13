CES 2024 Concludes: GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker Wins Best of Show

CES 2024, the global stage for innovation, has wrapped up after a dazzling showcase of technological advancements spanning multiple categories. This year, the event took an unprecedented turn, opting to announce a collective group of winners instead of category-specific awards. Emerging as the Best of Show was GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker, an innovative countertop device that allows users to cook barbecue-style food indoors without clouding the home with smoke.

Smoke-Free Indoor Barbecue

GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker is a testament to style, simplicity, and efficiency. It employs air circulation to enhance smokiness, while effectively containing airflow. Its standout feature is the filtration system that discharges smoke as warm air, thus ensuring households remain smoke-free. This quick smokiness feature sets the Smart Indoor Smoker apart in its category.

Highlights of CES 2024

Other notable mentions from CES 2024 include Pebble Flow’s all-electric trailer designed for electric vehicles and the Apple Vision Pro, which necessitates a FaceID scan with an iPhone or iPad for pre-orders. Solar power technology also saw significant advancements, with products like the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra and Anker’s Solix division’s F3800 portable power station taking center stage.

Quirky Conceptions

CES is not just about mainstream tech like premium TVs, car technology, and powerful laptops. It is also a platform for unique, innovative ideas waiting to find their market. One such quirky concept was the LG Bon Voyage trailer that merges luxury camping with high-tech amenities. Equipped with a capsule coffee machine, inductive burner, and a karaoke set, the trailer was a show-stealer.

From accessibility products for the disabled to AI-powered appliances and transparent TVs, CES 2024 was a testament to the limitless boundaries of human innovation. It underscored the potential impact of these advancements on industries and user experiences, reinforcing its reputation as the definitive tech event of the year.