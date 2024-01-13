en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

CES 2024 Concludes: GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker Wins Best of Show

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
CES 2024 Concludes: GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker Wins Best of Show

CES 2024, the global stage for innovation, has wrapped up after a dazzling showcase of technological advancements spanning multiple categories. This year, the event took an unprecedented turn, opting to announce a collective group of winners instead of category-specific awards. Emerging as the Best of Show was GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker, an innovative countertop device that allows users to cook barbecue-style food indoors without clouding the home with smoke.

Smoke-Free Indoor Barbecue

GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker is a testament to style, simplicity, and efficiency. It employs air circulation to enhance smokiness, while effectively containing airflow. Its standout feature is the filtration system that discharges smoke as warm air, thus ensuring households remain smoke-free. This quick smokiness feature sets the Smart Indoor Smoker apart in its category.

Highlights of CES 2024

Other notable mentions from CES 2024 include Pebble Flow’s all-electric trailer designed for electric vehicles and the Apple Vision Pro, which necessitates a FaceID scan with an iPhone or iPad for pre-orders. Solar power technology also saw significant advancements, with products like the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra and Anker’s Solix division’s F3800 portable power station taking center stage.

Quirky Conceptions

CES is not just about mainstream tech like premium TVs, car technology, and powerful laptops. It is also a platform for unique, innovative ideas waiting to find their market. One such quirky concept was the LG Bon Voyage trailer that merges luxury camping with high-tech amenities. Equipped with a capsule coffee machine, inductive burner, and a karaoke set, the trailer was a show-stealer.

From accessibility products for the disabled to AI-powered appliances and transparent TVs, CES 2024 was a testament to the limitless boundaries of human innovation. It underscored the potential impact of these advancements on industries and user experiences, reinforcing its reputation as the definitive tech event of the year.

0
Lifestyle Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
2 mins ago
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
London’s ExCel convention center came alive with the vibrant hues and flamboyant personas of the global drag community, as RuPaul’s DragCon made its annual return. The two-day festival, a grand celebration of drag culture, attracted a global audience of fans and performers. The event was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Amanda Tears and Brittany
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
Shaila Merchant: The Business Magnate and Future Mother-in-law of Anant Ambani
12 mins ago
Shaila Merchant: The Business Magnate and Future Mother-in-law of Anant Ambani
Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham's First Chapter Book Reviews
12 mins ago
Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham's First Chapter Book Reviews
Ralph Lauren Marks Canadian Luxury Market Debut with Star-Studded Dinner
10 mins ago
Ralph Lauren Marks Canadian Luxury Market Debut with Star-Studded Dinner
Khloe Kardashian's Luxury Bag Sale Sparks Controversy
10 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian's Luxury Bag Sale Sparks Controversy
Iza Calzado and Bianca King Celebrate Daughters' Baptism: A Blend of Faith, Family, and Glamour
12 mins ago
Iza Calzado and Bianca King Celebrate Daughters' Baptism: A Blend of Faith, Family, and Glamour
Latest Headlines
World News
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
2 mins
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2 mins
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
3 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
5 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
5 mins
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
6 mins
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
6 mins
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
6 mins
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
7 mins
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app