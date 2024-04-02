CEO Shaunte Mears-Watkins: Early Riser, Rower, and Breakfast Enthusiast Sets Tone for Success

At the helm of Advanced Cosmeceuticals Skin Group, Shaunte Mears-Watkins is not your ordinary executive. Rising at dawn, she embarks on a routine that powers her through the day, blending physical activity, mental stimulation, and quality family time. This regimen is not just about personal well-being but a strategic approach to leadership and productivity.

Mastering the Morning

Mears-Watkins' day kicks off at 5.30am, or even earlier at 4.15am on rowing days. Her commitment to rowing, a passion reignited after a two-decade hiatus, offers her a tranquil start and a chance to 'steal a glimpse' of serene mornings most miss. This early start is not just about fitness; it's a meditative practice that centers her, preparing for the day ahead. Her mornings are also dedicated to mental exercises, like solving The New York Times crossword, and spending invaluable moments with her daughter, setting a positive tone for both.

Fueling Success

Breakfast plays a pivotal role in Mears-Watkins' morning ritual. A believer in the power of a good meal to start the day, she opts for protein-rich options like eggs or yoghurt with fruit and muesli. This meal is not just nourishment but a moment of joy, reflecting her love for breakfast so profound it inspired a brunch wedding. Her approach to morning nutrition underscores the importance of well-being in achieving professional success.

Setting the Day's Pace

Arriving at the office by 8.30am, Mears-Watkins is already in full swing. Her mornings are strategically planned with executive meetings and team check-ins, emphasizing the value of starting strong. This disciplined start, rooted in her morning rituals, is crucial for navigating the unpredictability of corporate leadership. Her early riser lifestyle, a shift influenced by her move to Australia, aligns well with the country's outdoor-centric culture, further enhancing her well-being and effectiveness as a leader.

Shaunte Mears-Watkins' morning routine is a testament to the idea that the start of your day can indeed set the tone for success. Her discipline in waking early, engaging in physical and mental activities, and valuing nutritious meals, all contribute to her ability to lead with energy, focus, and empathy. It's a reminder that personal well-being and professional excellence are not mutually exclusive but are intrinsically linked.