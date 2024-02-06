Central Oregon Springs to Life with Valentine's Day Week Events

Central Oregon is set to be a hub of various events celebrating Valentine's Day week, offering an array of choices for residents and visitors alike. From musical performances and comedy shows to adventurous outdoor activities and indulgent dining experiences, the region promises a week filled with love, laughter, and memorable experiences.

The Harmony of Aviara Trio

As part of the High Desert Chamber Music's Concert Series, the Aviara Trio is set to perform at Tower Theatre, bringing a musical treat for classical music enthusiasts. The Trio is known for their superbly crafted performances, catering to both the connoisseurs and the uninitiated.

Laughter at The Capitol

For those looking for a hearty laugh, The Capitol in Bend is the place to be. Hosting the 'Heart on For Laughter' comedy show, the venue will feature sketch and stand-up acts by local comedians. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Children's Heart Fund of Central Oregon, adding a philanthropic touch to the event.

Adventure Amidst the Cascades

Adventure lovers are not left out, as Wanderlust Tours offers a romantic snowshoe excursion through the Cascades. The experience is complete with a bonfire, star-gazing, desserts, and hot cocoa, making it a perfect romantic adventure for couples.

A Toast to Artisanal Talent

The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room is inviting guests to a Galentine's Sip and Shop event to support local women artisans. Attendees can savor exquisite chocolate and wine pairings while discovering and purchasing from a stunning array of locally crafted products.

A Tale of Love and Heartbreak

Silver Moon Brewing is offering a unique performance by Bend Burlesque, depicting a love story of hookups and heartbreaks. The performance promises to be an intriguing exploration of romance, capturing the myriad nuances of love and relationships.

Themed Dining Experience

For those seeking a themed dining experience, Flights Wine Bar is hosting an 'Under the Sea' Valentine's Dinner, inspired by 'The Little Mermaid.' The event promises a unique culinary journey, blending the magic of Disney with the richness of gourmet dining.

Jazz and Gastronomy at General Duffy's Annex

General Duffy's Annex in Redmond is organizing a Valentine's Day Jazz Dinner, promising a delightful blend of music and gastronomy. The event features a four-course meal and live music, offering a perfect setting for a romantic dinner.

A Private Affair at Luckey's Woodsman

Sisters, Oregon's Luckey's Woodsman is offering a 5-course chef dinner for two on Valentine's Day, with a private seating and a wide range of local craft beer, cider, and wine available. The chef will personally serve his cuisine and describe his dishes to guests, making it a truly intimate and interactive dining experience.

These events provide an array of ways to celebrate the holiday, making Central Oregon the place to be for Valentine's Day week. Whether it's the melody of music, the humor of comedy, the thrill of outdoor adventures, or the pleasure of indulgent dinners, there's something for everyone.