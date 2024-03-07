The University of Arkansas is set to witness an enriching cultural experience as the Central American Student Alliance (CASA) gears up for a social gathering on Thursday, March 14, at 5 p.m. in Kimpel Hall 409. This event, designed to foster unity and spread awareness of Central American culture, is spearheaded by Salvadorian undergraduates Daniella Fernandez and Nurian Chavez, the founders of CASA. It promises an evening of connection, learning, and delicious food, all within the embrace of an inclusive community.

Building Bridges Through Culture and Community

Since its inception in the fall of 2023, CASA has been on a mission to create a sense of belonging for Central American students on campus. The upcoming social event is a vibrant testament to this mission, offering a platform for students from diverse backgrounds to engage with Central American traditions and values.

The gathering is not just a celebration of cultural identity but also a crucial step towards fostering a supportive environment for minority groups within the university. By providing resources and support, CASA aims to empower students and showcase the rich tapestry of Central American heritage.

A Night to Remember: What to Expect

Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with activities that highlight Central American culture. The event, supported by the Student Activities Fee and endorsed by the Associated Student Government, is free for all currently enrolled University of Arkansas students who pay the student activities fee. From traditional food to engaging conversations, the social promises to offer a unique experience that enriches the university's cultural landscape. Furthermore, the venue is fully accessible, ensuring that individuals with disabilities can participate and enjoy the festivities. CASA encourages anyone requiring reasonable accommodation to reach out in advance to ensure a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for all.

Continuing the Legacy of Unity and Awareness

The Central American Student Alliance's social event is more than just a gathering; it's a beacon of unity and cultural pride. By bringing together students from various walks of life, CASA continues to weave a stronger community fabric, marked by understanding, respect, and shared values. This event stands as an opportunity for all University of Arkansas students to engage with and contribute to the growth of CASA, furthering its mission of promoting awareness and belonging among Central American students. As the university community looks forward to this enriching experience, the legacy of Daniella Fernandez and Nurian Chavez grows, reminding us of the power of culture in creating connections and fostering inclusive communities.