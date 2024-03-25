Celebrity Nuptials: Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo Exchange Vows in Intimate Ceremony

Over the weekend, the entertainment industry buzzed with excitement as actors Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo celebrated their union in a heartfelt civil wedding. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte led the intimate ceremony on March 23, 2024, marking a new chapter in the couple's journey surrounded by family and close friends, including Atayde's parents, Art Atayde and Sylvia Sanchez, and sister Gela.

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

The love story of Atayde and Marudo is one that fans have followed with keen interest, blossoming from on-screen chemistry to off-screen romance. Their relationship was first confirmed in January 2023, with an engagement announcement following shortly after. The wedding, held in Quezon City, was a culmination of their love story, attended by a select group of family and friends in an intimate setting. Photos shared by Nice Print Photography captured the joy and love shared by all in attendance, showcasing the couple's excitement for their future together.

A Star-Studded Affair

Despite the ceremony's intimate nature, the event did not lack star power, with several celebrities sending their best wishes to the newlyweds. Personalities such as Kaye Abad, Kyline Alcantara, Vina Morales, and Jake Ejercito were among those who congratulated the couple on social media. The support from the entertainment community highlighted the couple's well-loved status among their peers, adding to the celebration's warmth and joy.

Looking Forward

As Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo embark on this new journey together, fans and friends alike look forward to witnessing the continuation of their love story. The wedding not only marks the beginning of their life as a married couple but also symbolizes their commitment and love for each other. As they step into the future, the entertainment industry and their supporters eagerly await the next chapter in their lives, hopeful for the couple's happiness and success in both their personal and professional endeavors.