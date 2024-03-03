Celebrity Makeup Artist Donna May Embraces Grey Hair Journey Amid Perimenopausal Anxiety

Celebrity makeup artist Donna May Clitheroe, 46, opens up about her decision to stop dyeing her hair and embrace her natural grey amidst perimenopausal anxiety. In a candid interview with HELLO!, she shares the emotional rollercoaster that accompanied her transformation, highlighting the sense of empowerment and occasional doubts she faced along the way.

Embracing Change

Donna's journey to accepting her greying hair began during a period of strength and empowerment. Tired of the constant maintenance and inspired by her sister's positive experience, she decided to let her natural hair color show. This decision, however, was met with mixed emotions. Initial embarrassment and the use of root coverup spray gradually gave way to feelings of liberation and empowerment. Donna's transformation was not just about hair color; it was a chore ticked off her list, offering a newfound sense of freedom.

Mixed Reactions and Adjustments

The reaction to Donna's grey hair was largely positive, with overwhelming support from family and Instagram followers. However, she did face some skepticism and concerns about looking older. Adjusting her makeup routine to complement her grey hair, Donna found that a more tanned face and bright lipstick helped boost her confidence. Despite this, a bout of menopausal anxiety led her to question her decision and temporarily revert back to dyeing her hair, seeking comfort in her familiar appearance.

Reflections and Future Possibilities

After returning to her dyed hair, Donna reflects on her experience with a positive outlook. She acknowledges the temporary nature of her decision and remains open to embracing her natural grey in the future. Her journey underscores the importance of self-acceptance and the courage to embrace change, offering advice to others considering a similar path: be bold, confident, and true to yourself.