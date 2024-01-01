en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Celebrity Family Additions of 2023: From Newborns to Feathered Friends

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Celebrity Family Additions of 2023: From Newborns to Feathered Friends

As the curtains fell on 2023, several celebrities celebrated the arrival of new family members, marking a joyous end to the year. From young ones to feathered friends, these new additions have added warmth and love to their homes.

Music Stars and Newborns

Country music witnessed a baby boom in 2023. John Osborne and Lucie Silvas, after enduring infertility treatments, welcomed twins into their family. Jon Pardi and his wife experienced the joy of parenthood for the first time with the birth of their baby girl. Moreover, artists like Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, and Russell Dickerson also ushered in new bundles of joy.

Feathered Additions and Love Declarations

Victoria Beckham decided to bring in a little chirpiness to their family, surprising her husband David Beckham with chickens and a cockerel for Christmas. The couple shared glimpses of their New Year’s Eve celebrations with their new feathered family members on Instagram. Victoria also took the opportunity to express her love for David and their family.

Celebrations and Getaways

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha welcomed the New Year in Europe, sharing moments from their quiet holiday. Stacey Solomon surprised her family with a dream holiday to Jamaica, including her husband Joe Swash and their blended family. The family celebrated the New Year on an idyllic beach and reminisced about their past Christmases.

TV Stars and New Beginnings

Several TV stars also welcomed new family members in 2023. Notable births include Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez’s second child, Tyson and Paris Fury’s seventh child, and Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s third child. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their rainbow baby daughter Esti Maxine, and another baby son Wren with the help of a surrogate. Yvonne Strahovski announced the birth of her third son, while Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their sweet baby boy Greyson.

0
Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK's Culinary Tradition at Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods

By Mazhar Abbas

Garrett Popcorn Heiress, Hannah Chody Milburn, Flaunts Luxurious Lifestyle on Social Media

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Colorful Traditions of Chinese New Year: Red and Gold Take Center ...
@China · 8 mins
The Colorful Traditions of Chinese New Year: Red and Gold Take Center ...
heart comment 0
Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under
Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand

By Bijay Laxmi

Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand
Vancouver Ushers in 2024 with a Week of Diverse Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vancouver Ushers in 2024 with a Week of Diverse Events
Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year's Eve
Latest Headlines
World News
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
2 mins
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
3 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
4 mins
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
5 mins
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
5 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
7 mins
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
8 mins
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
9 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
9 mins
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
5 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
23 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
30 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
35 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app