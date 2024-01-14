en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Celebrities Open Up About Their Sex Lives: Insights from Lisa Rinna, Kim Kardashian, and Others

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
Celebrities Open Up About Their Sex Lives: Insights from Lisa Rinna, Kim Kardashian, and Others

When celebrities open up about their intimate lives, it provides a unique window into their personal experiences and attitudes, often shattering the polished veneer of public perception. Recently, a number of high-profile figures, including Lisa Rinna, Kim Kardashian, and 50 Cent, have offered candid insights into their sex lives and relationships.

Lisa Rinna: Intimacy in Long-term Relationships

Lisa Rinna, a former star of ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ has openly discussed her vibrant sexual relationship with her husband Harry Hamlin. While the couple’s intimate life requires more planning now than in their youth due to the demands of their careers and family life, Rinna shares that they make a concerted effort to schedule intimate time together. Married since 1997 and parents to two daughters, Hamlin and Rinna are a testament to maintaining passion in long-term relationships.

Kim Kardashian: The Playful Side of Intimacy

During Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series ‘Who’s in My Bathroom,’ Kim Kardashian revealed a more playful aspect to her sex life. She openly admitted to being a member of the ‘mile high club’ and expressed a preference for makeup sex. Kardashian’s confession underscores the fact that even in the spotlight, celebrities can maintain a sense of fun and spontaneity in their intimate relationships.

50 Cent: Prioritizing Personal Goals Over Physical Intimacy

Contrasting these revelations, rapper 50 Cent has announced a practice of abstinence for the year 2024. Choosing to focus on his professional and personal goals, 50 Cent emphasizes the importance of discipline and self-control over physical intimacy. His decision highlights that sex, though often a central aspect of adult relationships, is not always the primary focus and can be set aside for personal growth and development.

Jane Fonda: Aging and Intimacy

At 86 years old, Jane Fonda provided a different perspective on intimacy, expressing her disinterest in being naked in front of anyone due to her views on aging skin. Yet, she humorously remarked that if she were to take a lover, he’d have to be significantly younger. This statement highlights the complexities of aging and intimacy, and challenges societal norms about sexual attraction and age.

These celebrity confessions offer a rare and valuable glimpse into the private lives of public figures, presenting a wide spectrum of attitudes towards sex and intimacy within the context of celebrity culture. From maintaining passion in long-term relationships to prioritizing personal goals over physical intimacy, these insights remind us that celebrities, like us, navigate the intricate and personal landscape of sex and relationships in diverse ways.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
9 mins ago
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Throw Surprise Birthday Party for Nicola Peltz Beckham
In a heartwarming celebration of friendship and joy, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently pulled off a surprise, pajama-themed birthday party for Nicola Peltz Beckham, a close friend of Gomez and now a 29-year-old birthday girl. The event, held on January 9, was a testament to the strong bond that these friends share, full of
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Throw Surprise Birthday Party for Nicola Peltz Beckham
The Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith in Samoa: A Journey of Unity and Inclusivity
27 mins ago
The Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith in Samoa: A Journey of Unity and Inclusivity
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
29 mins ago
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
16 mins ago
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
Generation Z: Choosing Exploration Over Expectation Amid Crisis
18 mins ago
Generation Z: Choosing Exploration Over Expectation Amid Crisis
A Grand Parade of Fashion: Celebrity Arrivals at the Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
21 mins ago
A Grand Parade of Fashion: Celebrity Arrivals at the Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
12 seconds
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal
1 min
China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal
Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with Grassroots Engagement in Manipur
3 mins
Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with Grassroots Engagement in Manipur
Hawaii Lawmakers Prioritize Wildfire Prevention and Recovery Amid Housing Crisis
5 mins
Hawaii Lawmakers Prioritize Wildfire Prevention and Recovery Amid Housing Crisis
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
6 mins
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
Sydney Father's Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali: An Act of Generosity Amidst Grief
7 mins
Sydney Father's Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali: An Act of Generosity Amidst Grief
Country Singer Jelly Roll Steps Up for '5K by May' Challenge and Fentanyl Advocacy
7 mins
Country Singer Jelly Roll Steps Up for '5K by May' Challenge and Fentanyl Advocacy
Keir Starmer Makes Strong Commitment to Child Safety and Combating Antisemitism
9 mins
Keir Starmer Makes Strong Commitment to Child Safety and Combating Antisemitism
Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion
10 mins
Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
29 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app