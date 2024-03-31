Celebrities Embrace Bizarre Beauty Trends: Fish Sperm Facials to Cat Litter Scrubs in 2024

Every year, the beauty industry introduces a new trend that captures the imagination and wallets of consumers, but 2024 has ushered in some of the most unconventional treatments yet. At the forefront is the salmon sperm facial, a high-end beauty procedure that gained popularity after Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston revealed she had undergone the treatment. Joining this peculiar trend are other oddities, such as cat litter exfoliation and nightingale poo facials, which have also found favor among the rich and famous.

Bizarre Beauty Secrets of the Stars

Salmon sperm facials, initially exclusive to the Hollywood elite, have now trickled down to influencers and beauty aficionados alike. The treatment, which involves injecting a mixture derived from salmon DNA into the skin, promises rejuvenation by enhancing cell turnover and boosting collagen production. Despite its hefty price tag of approximately $275 per session, the procedure has garnered a following, with Aniston disclosing her experience but admitting uncertainty about its efficacy. Meanwhile, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi opts for a more budget-friendly beauty hack, using kitty litter as an exfoliant, a trick she stumbled upon while seeking cost-effective spa alternatives.

From Bird Droppings to Snake Massages

The list of unconventional beauty treatments extends beyond fish and feline products. Victoria Beckham and other celebrities have been known to indulge in nightingale or Geisha facials, which utilize sanitized bird droppings to achieve exfoliation and shine. This unique facial claims to offer anti-aging benefits and costs around $375. On the more adventurous side, snake massages, where live snakes are used to knead the body, have attracted clients like Whoopi Goldberg and