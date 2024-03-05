Celebrating Virtues of Peace: VPA and Sandals Foundation Unite for Peace Day at Chalky Hill Primary

Under the theme "The Virtues of Peace", Peace Day is being celebrated with enthusiasm and a series of meaningful activities at Chalky Hill Primary School in St. Ann. This special day, observed on Tuesday, March 5, brings together the efforts of the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) and the Sandals Foundation, highlighting a commitment to instilling peace and good values among students. Dr. Deanna Ashley, the executive director at the VPA, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the importance of engaging students in conversations about peace and how it can positively influence their lives and society.

Engaging Young Minds in Peace Conversations

One of the day's core activities involves a dynamic discussion facilitated around a virtue chart poster. This visual aid, designed to highlight virtues associated with peace, serves as a springboard for discussions on how students can embody these virtues in their daily lives. Through this interactive session, students are encouraged to reflect on the importance of kindness, unity, respect, and love in fostering a peaceful environment. The goal is to empower them with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate and resolve conflicts, promoting their growth into conscientious citizens.

Creative Expressions of Peace

Following the reflective discussion, students shift their focus to expressing their understanding and commitment to peace through creativity. Armed with blue and white sticky notes and markers, they are encouraged to craft and share their own peace messages. Phrases like 'Be Kind', 'Unity Wins', 'Spread Love', 'Act with Respect', and 'Peace Rocks' are just a few examples of the powerful messages students will create, embodying their personal pledges to uphold peace. This activity not only allows for a display of creativity but also fosters a deeper personal connection to the values discussed.

Spreading the Message of Peace Beyond Classroom Walls

The celebration of Peace Day extends beyond the confines of Chalky Hill Primary School. On Thursday, March 7, the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Peace and Love in Society will host a Peace Day Concert at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston. This event, set to begin at 10:00 am, offers students a unique opportunity to experience performances by their peers and engage with peace advocates, further enriching their understanding and appreciation of peace-building skills.

This concerted effort to celebrate Peace Day underlines the broader societal importance of peace and cooperation. By engaging students in activities that promote peace awareness and encouraging them to incorporate virtues of kindness, respect, and unity into their daily lives, the VPA and its partners are laying the foundation for a more harmonious future. As these young minds carry the messages of peace from their classrooms into their communities, the ripple effect of these lessons promises to foster a culture of peace that extends far beyond the school gates.