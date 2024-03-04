Celebrating Trailblazers: WUKY & Project Ricochet's Women of Distinction 2024

In a groundbreaking initiative to highlight Women's History Month, WUKY, in collaboration with Project Ricochet, has launched the inaugural Women of Distinction initiative for 2024. This unique program aims to spotlight the remarkable achievements and resilience of women who have made significant impacts in various fields. Among the distinguished honorees is Marilyn Clark, celebrated for her pioneering work in economic inclusion at the University of Kentucky.

Pathfinders in Their Fields

Marilyn Clark, serving as the Economic Inclusion Manager at the University of Kentucky, has been instrumental in fostering diversity within the university's supply chain. By collaborating with the procurement team and project managers, Clark has successfully integrated minority, women, veterans, disabled, and LGBTQ-owned businesses into the university's operations. Her leadership of the Equitable Economic Development Committee underscores her commitment to creating inclusive economic opportunities. Clark's journey to this pivotal role was marked by significant achievements in supplier diversity at the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government and Fayette County Public Schools, as well as in television management across several U.S. cities. Her recent appointment to the Fayette County Public Schools Board of Education in District 1 further exemplifies her dedication to community service and inclusion.

Women of Distinction: A Celebration of Excellence

The Women of Distinction initiative by WUKY and Project Ricochet is set to honor Marilyn Clark alongside Ann Bakhaus, Claudia Love Mair, and Angela Evans throughout March 2024. These women, selected for their resilience, impact, and ability to uplift others, represent a wide array of fields including art, business, education, politics, philanthropy, science, media, technology, law, and music. Their stories of overcoming challenges and their contributions to society will be featured each Monday of the month, providing a source of inspiration and a testament to women's enduring legacy of excellence.

Event Details and Legacy

The culmination of this month-long celebration will take place on March 28, 2024, at WUKY's headquarters located at 2640 Spurr Rd. University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY 40511. This event not only honors the 2024 Women of Distinction but also celebrates the nominees who have made lasting impacts in their respective fields. Through this initiative, WUKY and Project Ricochet aim to shed light on the achievements of women who have pushed boundaries and paved the way for future generations.

As the Women of Distinction initiative unfolds, it invites us to reflect on the power of resilience, the importance of inclusion, and the immeasurable impact women have across all sectors of society. By commemorating these trailblazers, WUKY and Project Ricochet not only acknowledge their contributions but also inspire others to pursue their paths of distinction. This celebration serves as a reminder of the role models among us and the collective journey towards a more inclusive and equitable world.