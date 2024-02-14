Celebrating Non-Profit Appreciation Week in Dufferin County

February 12-18 marks Non-profit Appreciation Week in Dufferin County, a time to recognize the tireless efforts of the over 150 charities and non-profits that serve the community. The proclamation, made by Mayor Wade Mills, encourages residents to express their gratitude towards the dedicated leaders working in the non-profit sector.

A Community Effort

Non-profits in Dufferin County provide essential services to families and individuals, including food, security, housing, and mental health support. The Dufferin Community Foundation, established in 2018, invests donor funds into permanent endowments to give grants to charities every year. With over $3.5 million raised since its inception, the foundation aims to become the premier funders in the county.

A Significant Contribution to the Economy

The non-profit sector plays a vital role in the economy, contributing 1.5% of Ontario's GDP. These organizations not only provide essential services but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth. In Dufferin County, non-profits contribute significantly to the quality of life for its residents.

Recognition is Key

Recognizing the hard work and dedication of non-profit workers is important for morale and public awareness. Non-profit Appreciation Week is an opportunity for the community to come together and express their gratitude towards those who work tirelessly to make a difference. Whether it's through volunteering, donating, or simply saying thank you, every little bit helps.

As we celebrate Non-profit Appreciation Week in Dufferin County, let's take a moment to reflect on the important work being done by these organizations and the dedicated leaders who make it all possible.

In conclusion, Non-profit Appreciation Week is an important time to recognize the vital role that charities and non-profits play in our community. From providing essential services to contributing to the economy, these organizations make a real difference in the lives of families and individuals in Dufferin County. So, whether it's through volunteering, donating, or simply saying thank you, let's show our appreciation for the dedicated leaders working in the non-profit sector.