Celebrating Black History and Culture in the Twin Cities: A Guide to February Events

As February unfurls its banner of celebration and remembrance, the Twin Cities stand united in honoring Black history and culture. A plethora of community events, primarily free or low-cost, are being hosted throughout the month, with the MSR, one of the oldest Black businesses in the state, leading the charge in promoting these gatherings.

A Tapestry of Artistry and Creation

Maker Market, a congregation of Black artists and creators, will be held at Graze Provisions + Libations on February 10th. This event provides a platform for showcasing homegrown talent and fostering a sense of community among local creators.

In the realm of education, STEM Saturday, also on February 10th, will offer students at Harvest Best Academy an interactive learning experience. By nurturing an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the event seeks to inspire and empower the next generation of Black innovators.

Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

The R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Makers Market at 56 Brewing on February 11th stands as a testament to the resilience and creativity of Black-owned businesses and artists. By offering a space for networking and collaboration, the event aims to strengthen the local Black business community.

The Black Market at The Case Building, a melting pot of shopping, entertainment, and food, invites attendees to immerse themselves in the richness of Black culture. This vibrant marketplace serves as a celebration of Black entrepreneurship and a hub for cultural exchange.

A Symphony of Music and Storytelling

The Black Violin - The Experience Tour at State Theatre on February 15th features a hip hop duo with classical music training, blending genres to create a unique and powerful sound. This event offers a fresh perspective on the intersection of traditional and contemporary music.

For those seeking a more intimate exploration of Black culture, Celebrate Black History in the Twin Cities at Magers & Quinn Booksellers on February 17th will host local authors for a discussion and book signing. This event provides an opportunity to delve into the depths of Black literature and engage in meaningful conversations with the authors.

The Sound of Gospel at The Cowles Center on February 24th is a musical anthology that traces the history of gospel music. This event offers a soulful journey through the evolution of gospel and its impact on Black culture.

Lastly, Stories for Black History Month at Hennepin County Library on February 17th will feature storytelling by Kristie Lazenberry. This event weaves together tales of Black history and culture, offering a captivating and enlightening experience.

In addition to these events, the Minneapolis NAACP is sponsoring a screening of the Bob Marley biopic One Love for the first 51 people in honor of Black History Month. The screening will take place at Emagine Willow Creek in Plymouth, MN, on February 22nd.

As the Twin Cities come together to celebrate and explore Black history, these events serve as a reminder of the power of community, the importance of education, and the enduring beauty of Black culture. By engaging in these gatherings, attendees can deepen their understanding of Black history and contribute to its ongoing legacy.

In the spirit of unity and remembrance, the Twin Cities invite all to join in the celebration of Black history and culture this February.