Celebrating Animal Welfare: Orihuela's First 'Love' Charity Gala

February 17th marks a significant day for animal lovers in Orihuela, as the first 'Love' Charity Gala takes center stage at La Lonja auditorium. Organized by Networks Theatre and the Orihuela Town Hall Culture Department, this event is set to honor the dedicated work of Asoka Orihuela, a non-profit managing the municipal animal protection center.

A Gala of Love and Recognition

The 'Love' Charity Gala, scheduled to commence at 7 pm, aims to celebrate the commitment of Asoka Orihuela's staff and volunteers who tirelessly care for over 300 animals in the municipality. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the organization, ensuring their vital work continues.

Tickets are priced at 5 euros and can be purchased in advance or at the box office on the day of the event. The gala promises an evening filled with music, choir performances, and videos showcasing the incredible efforts of Asoka Orihuela.

'Peludos Friendly' Award Presentation

In recognition of their outstanding efforts in promoting pet adoption, Radio Orihuela and its radio slot 'Hay un amigo en mí' will be presented with the 'Peludos Friendly' award during the gala. This accolade serves as a testament to their commitment to animal welfare and their significant role in finding loving homes for pets in need.

Asoka Orihuela: A Beacon of Hope

Asoka Orihuela has been a pillar of strength for animals in need, providing shelter, care, and love to over 300 animals in the municipality. Their dedication to animal protection is unwavering, and their work continues to make a profound difference in the lives of countless animals.

For those interested in volunteering, further information can be obtained by email. Together, we can support Asoka Orihuela in their mission to protect and care for animals in need.

As the first 'Love' Charity Gala approaches, anticipation builds for an evening dedicated to celebrating the remarkable work of Asoka Orihuela and promoting pet adoption. The event not only serves as a platform to recognize these efforts but also aims to raise much-needed funds for the organization.

Join us on February 17th at La Lonja auditorium in Orihuela, and let's make a difference in the lives of animals, one act of kindness at a time.