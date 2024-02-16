Big Top Arena Carnival City Hosts 10th Anniversary Celebration of The Cool Dad’s Foundation with 'Love Potion' Concert

On a balmy evening in Ekurhuleni, the air at the Big Top Arena Carnival City vibrates with anticipation. Tonight is not just any night. It marks a decade since the inception of The Cool Dad’s Foundation, a beacon of hope and guidance for fathers striving to make a difference in their children’s lives. The foundation, established by Bongani Luvalo, is celebrating this milestone with the 'Love Potion' concert, an event that promises more than just musical entertainment. It's a celebration of fatherhood, of the bonds that shape the future of our children, and of the music that brings us together.

A Decade of Making a Difference

Over the past ten years, The Cool Dad’s Foundation has carved out a unique space in the landscape of non-profit organizations. With a mission centered on inspiring men to be active, positive fathers and role models, the foundation has touched the lives of many. Through events like picnics, camps, and workshops, it has fostered environments where fathers and their children can strengthen their bonds, and where men can learn about their rights and duties as parents. Tonight’s concert, organized by Nkomo Golela and CAFE 69, is a testament to the foundation's impact and its commitment to continuing this vital work.

Music That Moves

The lineup for tonight’s 'Love Potion' concert reads like a who’s who of South African music talent. Artists like Sjava, Mandisi Dyantyis, Lloyiso Gijana, and Thabo 'Tbose' Mokwele, along with Okolom, are set to grace the stage, promising a night of soul-stirring performances. This eclectic mix of musicians not only guarantees an unforgettable musical experience but also highlights the diversity of South African music and its power to unite. Tickets, available from R300-R500 at Computicket/Shoprite, have been selling fast, a clear indication of the community’s support for The Cool Dad’s Foundation and its cause.

A Night to Remember

As the lights dim and the first chords strike, it’s clear that this will be a night to remember. Beyond the melody, each song, each performance carries a message of love, resilience, and hope. The 'Love Potion' concert is more than just a celebration of The Cool Dad’s Foundation’s 10th anniversary; it's a beacon for the future, illuminating the path towards a society where every father plays an active, positive role in their child’s life. The event, taking place today, February 16, 2024, at the Carnival City Arena in Ekurhuleni, is a vibrant reminder of the foundation’s journey and its aspirations for the years to come.