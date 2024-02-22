Celebrating a Century: The Life and Legacy of Marjorie M. Lehner in Upsala

When the sun rises over Upsala on February 24, 2024, it will shine on a community gathering to honor a life that nearly spanned a century. Marjorie M. Lehner, a matriarch whose roots and influence run deep in this Minnesota town, will be remembered in a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Born into the Stenholm family on a summer's day in 1924, Marjorie's journey through the 20th century and into the 21st is a testament to the enduring power of love, family, and community.

A Life of Love and Labor

Marjorie's early years in Elmdale Township laid a foundation of resilience and hard work. Venturing to the Twin Cities as a young woman, she navigated various jobs with grace and tenacity, eventually meeting Linus Lehner. Their 1950 marriage marked the beginning of a 72-year partnership, a union that would see them from the bustling streets of St. Paul to the tranquil expanses of a hobby farm outside Upsala. Marjorie's skills in cooking and baking, honed over decades, became legendary, turning simple meals into celebrations and baking into an art form cherished by friends and family alike.

The Lehner Legacy

The Lehner family's story is interwoven with the fabric of Upsala, marking milestones from urban life in Brooklyn Park to the peaceful retirement on their hobby farm, and later, life in senior apartments and the Mother of Mercy Community in Albany. Marjorie's zest for life extended beyond her kitchen. Her love for playing cards, bingo, and hosting gatherings underscored her belief in the importance of community and shared joy. Leaving behind children Robert, Su, and Randy, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, Marjorie's legacy of love, resilience, and community engagement will undoubtedly reverberate through generations.

A Community's Tribute

As Upsala prepares to bid farewell to one of its most cherished members, reflections on Marjorie's life offer lessons in the power of community, the importance of family, and the impact of a life well-lived. Her story, from the fields of Elmdale Township to the heart of Upsala, mirrors the evolving American experience, marked by challenges, triumphs, and an unshakeable dedication to the bonds of family and community. The legacy of Marjorie M. Lehner, encapsulated in the lives she touched and the community she helped strengthen, stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring power of love and legacy.