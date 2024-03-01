Celebrate Mother's Day 2024 with Brunch & Safari Views at Zoo Atlanta: Reserve Now!

Mark your calendars for a unique Mother's Day celebration at Zoo Atlanta. On May 12, 2024, the zoo is rolling out a special brunch in the Michael & Thalia Carlos Ballroom, offering families an unforgettable experience with panoramic views of the African Savanna. The event not only promises a delightful meal but also includes same-day admission to the zoo, making it a perfect day out for families.

Exclusive Dining Experience Amidst Nature

The Mother's Day brunch at Zoo Atlanta presents an exclusive dining experience with two seating options to accommodate family groups of various sizes, from intimate pairs to larger gatherings of up to ten guests. Early risers can enjoy the first seating from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while those preferring a leisurely start can opt for the afternoon seating from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. While all attendees can delight in a curated menu of delicious brunch items, the afternoon session has the added perk of offering alcoholic beverages for purchase, adhering to Georgia's alcohol laws.

More Than Just A Meal

Beyond the scrumptious meal, the event is designed to offer families more than just a dining experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to capture the moment with photo opportunities and keepsakes, adding a personal touch to the celebration. Moreover, the inclusion of same-day zoo admission encourages guests to explore the attractions and marvel at the new animal births, making the day even more memorable.

Booking Your Spot

With limited seating available, early reservations are essential to secure a spot at this sought-after event. Pricing is set at $75 for Zoo Atlanta Members and $85 for non-members, applicable to everyone aged three and above. This exclusive event not only offers a unique way to celebrate Mother's Day but also supports Zoo Atlanta's mission of wildlife conservation and education. Interested parties can make reservations by visiting Zoo Atlanta's official website for more information.

As the day draws closer, anticipation builds for what promises to be an extraordinary celebration of motherhood amidst the natural beauty and wildlife of Zoo Atlanta. This Mother's Day, give the gift of a unique experience that combines the joy of family, the delight of fine dining, and the thrill of discovery, all in one place.