Celebrate Legacy and Community at the 2nd Dr. Claudia Thomas Award Gala in Lakewood

Lakewood Multicultural Coalition (LMCC) proudly announces the 2nd annual Dr. Claudia Thomas Community Service Award Gala, set to illuminate Clover Park Technical College on March 15, 2024. This prestigious event, emceed by Lionel Donovan of King 5, promises an evening of celebration, featuring performances by Michael Powers and Josephine Howell, in honor of Dr. Claudia Thomas’s remarkable contributions.

Remembering Dr. Claudia Thomas

Dr. Thomas’s legacy as Lakewood’s trailblazer is monumental. Not only did she break new ground in 1995 as a founding member of the City Council, but she also made history in 2006 as the city's first African American mayor. Beyond her political achievements, Dr. Thomas dedicated 42 years to public education, championing the voices of the youth and marginalized communities. Her commitment to service and education has left an indelible mark on Lakewood, inspiring the LMCC to honor her memory and continue her work.

Highlights of the Gala Evening

Guests at the McGavick Conference Center will be treated to a night full of entertainment and inspiration. The gala not only celebrates Dr. Thomas's enduring legacy but also shines a spotlight on individuals making significant contributions to the community today. Attendees can look forward to a delightful culinary experience, soulful music, and the opportunity to connect with others who share a commitment to service and diversity. This event is more than just a gala; it's a gathering of community leaders, educators, and citizens united in their dedication to fostering inclusivity and understanding in Lakewood.

Join the Celebration

The LMCC invites all to partake in this magnificent celebration of community service and leadership. For those interested in attending or learning more about the gala and the work of the LMCC, visit www.LMCC-Lakewood.org or contact Mary Moss at 253-984-6405. Don't miss this opportunity to honor the past while empowering the future, all in the spirit of Dr. Claudia Thomas’s visionary legacy.

As the LMCC continues to champion the causes dear to Dr. Thomas, the gala not only serves as a remembrance of her impactful life but also as a call to action for current and future leaders. It is a night to rekindle the commitment to community, diversity, and education, ensuring Dr. Thomas's spirit lives on through the collective efforts of those who follow in her footsteps.