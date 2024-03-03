Celebrate International Women's Day in Calgary: Tours, Music, and Unique Experiences

With International Women's Day just around the corner, Calgary is buzzing with activity, offering everything from women's history tours to unique immersive dining experiences. The city is set to celebrate this significant day with events that pay homage to women's achievements and offer fun, educational, and engaging activities for all.

Lougheed House History Tours

In anticipation of International Women's Day, Lougheed House is providing a unique opportunity to delve into women's history with specialized tours scheduled for March 7 and 9. For just $12 per person, attendees can explore the rich tapestry of women's contributions to society, making it a perfect educational outing.

Immersive Dining and Cozy Experiences

Calgary's culinary scene is taking a digital leap with an immersive dining experience that combines delicious food with state-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection. This innovative event has gained traction on social media and offers a glimpse into the chef's adventures right from your tabletop. For those seeking a snug ambiance, the East Village's Hygge Hut returns, providing a cozy Scandinavian-style pop-up next to the historic Bow River, complete with fire pits and warm drinks.

Entertainment and Exploration

Entertainment in Calgary is diverse and vibrant this week. The city welcomes Corb Lund, a local country music legend, alongside performances by a classic 1970s rock band and the controversial feminist protest group from Moscow. Additionally, adventure seekers can explore the city's unique natural ice caves, and art enthusiasts will delight in the Mirror Mirror interactive art exhibit and a da Vinci exhibit at Telus Spark, showcasing the visionary's designs from helicopters to city plans.

As Calgary gears up to celebrate International Women's Day, the city offers a plethora of events that cater to a wide range of interests, from history buffs and foodies to music lovers and adventure seekers. These events not only honor women's achievements but also provide memorable experiences for Calgarians and visitors alike, fostering a sense of community and celebration.