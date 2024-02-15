Cedarburg's 49th Annual Winter Festival: A Nostalgic '80s Blast with Winter Joy

As the frost of February settles over Cedarburg, WI, the town is abuzz with anticipation for the 49th annual Winter Festival, a spectacle of winter joy and communal spirit set to unfurl this weekend, on February 17th and 18th, 2024. From the heart of the historic downtown to the icy banks of Cedar Creek, Cedarburg prepares to transform into a wonderland of snow, ice, and nostalgic '80s vibes, offering a plethora of activities from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day that promise to enthrall attendees of all ages.

Advertisment

A Blast from the Past with a Modern Twist

Stepping into this year's festival, one can't help but feel transported to a time when hair was big, and the music was bigger. The Totally Tubular '80s Bash, a new addition to the festival lineup, invites adults to relive the glory days with an '80s Trivia Game Show, free drink tickets, and an evening of dancing to classic '80s tunes. In a delightful twist, throwback snacks will be served, ensuring that festgoers can snack and groove in true '80s style. This nostalgic journey doesn't overshadow the innovative spirit of Cedarburg, as the festival also debuts its inaugural Restaurant Soup Competition, promising a tantalizing tour of local culinary prowess.

The Heart of Winter Fun

Advertisment

Amid the flurry of thematic festivities, the Cedarburg Winter Festival remains true to its roots, celebrating the season with a variety of outdoor and indoor activities that have cemented its reputation as a family-friendly event. The artistic finesse of the community will be on full display in the Ice Carving Contest, while the Cedarburg Lion’s Ice-Burg Open Golf Tournament offers a whimsical twist on a classic game, played on snow rather than green. For those seeking a dash of daring, the Costumed Bed Races on Ice and Barrel Races on Cedar Creek provide a thrilling spectacle of courage and camaraderie. Meanwhile, dog pulls and snow golf offer a nod to the traditional winter activities that have long been a part of this storied festival.

A Community United in Celebration

The Cedarburg Winter Festival is more than just a collection of events; it's a vibrant showcase of community spirit. Local vendors line the streets, offering everything from hot cocoa to artisan crafts, while live entertainment keeps the atmosphere lively and engaging. The Receipt Raffle stands out as a testament to the festival's commitment to supporting local businesses, rewarding attendees for shopping locally with a chance to win prizes. As the festival unfolds, it's clear that the true heart of the event lies in its ability to bring people together, fostering a sense of community and shared joy in the chill of winter.

As the sun sets on Cedar Creek and the last notes of '80s hits fade into the night, the 49th annual Cedarburg Winter Festival promises to leave attendees with warm memories and a stronger sense of community. From thrilling outdoor races to cozy indoor gatherings, the festival weaves together the fabric of Cedarburg, showcasing the town's unique charm and enduring spirit. For those seeking a weekend of fun, nostalgia, and communal warmth, Cedarburg beckons with open arms, ready to make this year's Winter Festival an unforgettable celebration.