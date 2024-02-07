Imagine an escape into the heart of nature, yet within a stone's throw of urban Birmingham. This is the experience offered by Glenn Evans at the Case Rock Eco-Retreat. A unique, off-grid Airbnb experience, Case Rock Eco-Retreat is situated on the Locust Fork of the Black Warrior River, a mere 30-minute drive from downtown Birmingham, on Evans' 105-acre property.

Immerse in Nature, Imbibe in History

Case Rock Eco-Retreat offers six unique accommodations, three of which are off-grid and only reachable by utility task vehicle (UTV). These accommodations are named after places in J.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings series by Evans' daughters. These spots provide guests with a chance to enjoy the outdoors, away from crowded state parks, with activities like fishing, hiking, and kayaking.

Case Rock's history is tied to two significant rocks marking the area where coal was collected from old mines and sent downriver. This narrative is not only reflected in the retreat's name but is also embodied in its ambiance.

From 35 Acres to an Eco-Retreat

Glenn Evans, who also works as an electrical field support manager at Southern Company, began his journey with a 35-acre plot in 2009 and expanded over the years. His offerings include the hand-built Case Rock Cabin, a Mercedes Unimog turned camper with a treehouse, a mini-camper, and accommodations with electricity for those who prefer a less remote experience.

A Base Camp with a Pottery Studio

The retreat also features a 7,000-square-foot barn which serves as the base camp and houses various workshops and a pottery studio. Guests can purchase and make pottery, adding to the multitude of experiences offered at Case Rock Eco-Retreat.

In this tranquil retreat, visitors come from across the U.S. to immerse themselves in the unique experience. For Valentine's Day, the retreat is offering a special package, adding a touch of romance to the wilderness with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries for guests.

Case Rock Eco-Retreat is a testament to the vision of Glenn Evans, who has created a serene escape close to urban life, combining the beauty of nature with the history of the land, and offering a unique off-grid experience that is truly one of its kind.