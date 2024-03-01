Carson City Rallies for Mike Epps: Benefit Event for Beloved Business Owner Battling Stage 4 Cancer

In a heartwarming display of community solidarity, Carson City residents are gearing up for a unique event aimed at supporting one of their own. Mike Epps, the treasured owner of A to Zen Gifts and Thrift Store, faces a daunting battle against Stage 4 esophageal cancer. The diagnosis comes after a series of medical interventions, including chemo, radiation, and surgery, which initially targeted a Stage 3 tumor. Complications have since escalated his condition, prompting the local community to take action.

Advertisment

Community Comes Together

Friends, family, and supporters of Mike have organized an 'Open Mic for Mike' event, scheduled for Saturday, March 9. The day-long benefit aims to offer financial relief to the Epps family by covering burgeoning medical expenses. Attendees can look forward to a potluck feast, live performances by local musicians, a silent auction featuring a variety of items, and a Paint & Sip class to cap off the evening. The event is not just a fundraiser but a testament to the impact Mike has had on his community.

How to Participate

Advertisment

Those wishing to support Mike and his family can do so by attending the event at A to Zen, located at 1803 N. Carson St. To ensure a spot in the Paint & Sip class, interested participants are encouraged to register online at www.atozenonline.com by Wednesday, March 6th. Space for walk-ins will be limited, highlighting the importance of early registration. For those unable to attend, sending prayers and contributing to the family's GoFundMe account are appreciated gestures of support.

Reflecting on the Impact

The upcoming 'Open Mic for Mike' event is more than a fundraiser; it's a reflection of the bonds that define Carson City. Mike Epps' plight has mobilized a community known for its tight-knit and supportive nature, proving that in times of need, collective efforts can make a significant difference. As the date approaches, anticipation builds not only for a successful event but for a strong show of solidarity that underscores the community's unwavering support for one of its cherished members.