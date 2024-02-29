Carson City Honors ComputerCorps' Ron Norton with Prestigious Golden Bow Tie Award 2024

On an evening dedicated to celebrating local heroes, the Men's Caucus of the Carson City Democrats is set to honor Ron Norton, the visionary behind ComputerCorps, with the Golden Bow Tie Award. This accolade, reserved for men of outstanding community service, finds a deserving recipient in Norton, whose dedication to bridging the digital divide has garnered international acclaim. Scheduled for March 9, 2024, in the Gold Dust West's Pinon-Sage Room, the event promises an enriching experience for all attendees, starting with registration at 5:00 pm.

Evening of Elegance and Advocacy

The banquet will not only serve as a platform to recognize Norton's contributions but also to shed light on the significant impact of ComputerCorps. The evening kicks off with a piano performance by Peter Supersano, setting a refined tone. Attendees can look forward to a buffet dinner featuring an array of exquisite dishes, from a Prime Rib carving station to Baked Salmon with Dill Hollandaise Sauce. The keynote address by Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell and a detailed presentation by Ron Norton are eagerly anticipated highlights, promising insights into the pivotal role ComputerCorps plays in the community.

Award Presentation and Community Recognition

As the program unfolds, attendees will witness the presentation of the Golden Bowtie Award to Ron Norton and the volunteers of ComputerCorps, marking a moment of public acknowledgment for their tireless efforts. This award symbolizes the community's appreciation for those who work behind the scenes to make Carson City a better place for everyone. The event is a testament to the power of technology in fostering community development and the remarkable individuals dedicated to this cause.

Join the Celebration

For those interested in attending this distinguished event, prompt RSVPs are encouraged to ensure a place at the banquet. With tickets available online through ActBlue or at the door, securing your attendance is straightforward. It's important to note that despite ActBlue's association with fundraising, this event is purely celebratory, focusing on honoring exceptional community service rather than political affiliation. This distinction underscores the event's inclusive spirit, welcoming all who wish to celebrate the achievements of Ron Norton and ComputerCorps.

This awards banquet not only honors a remarkable individual and organization but also serves as a reminder of the impact that dedication and hard work can have on a community. As Carson City comes together to celebrate Ron Norton and ComputerCorps, it sends a powerful message about the values of service, innovation, and inclusivity. The Golden Bowtie Award for 2024, while a symbol of recognition for Norton, also shines a light on the broader contributions of volunteers and community leaders who strive to make a difference every day.