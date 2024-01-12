Carrie Bickmore Overcomes Bali Belly to Dance the Night Away with Jackie ‘O’ Henderson

It’s a tale of resilience and spirit, set against the backdrop of Bali’s vibrant nightlife. Radio personalities Carrie Bickmore and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, both on vacation, found themselves battling the notorious ‘Bali Belly’ during their tropical getaway. Yet, they didn’t let illness dampen their spirits or their dance moves, as demonstrated by a recent post on Bickmore’s Instagram.

A Night to Remember

Despite the health glitch, Bickmore and Henderson found joy at Old Man’s beer garden in Canggu, a favorite haunt for locals and tourists alike. Bickmore, in particular, seemed to embrace the adage ‘dance like no one’s watching’—or, as she humorously put it in her Instagram caption, ‘dance like someone with a camera is watching.’

Friendly Banter and Fan Support

Henderson played along, commenting on the post about Bickmore’s struggle with Bali Belly. The playful interaction continued as Bickmore retorted, joking about her ability to enjoy the music despite the illness. Fans quickly rallied around Bickmore, expressing admiration for her spirit and resilience in the comments.

An Evening with Friends

The post also showcased snapshots of their evening out with friends. Among them were Gemma O’Neill, Brooklyn Ross, and his husband Damien Dirienzo, all appearing to enjoy the night’s festivities. Bickmore and Henderson were radiant in their holiday outfits—Bickmore vibrant in a pink crop top and floral miniskirt, while Henderson flaunted her significant weight loss in a chic white satin slip dress.

In this tale of vacation fun, camaraderie, and resilience, Bickmore and Henderson prove that a little ‘Bali Belly’ is no match for their spirit and love for life.