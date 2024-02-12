Carnival Cruise Line Bans Rubber Ducks with Business Cards and Homemade Goodies

In a bid to maintain safety and a great experience for passengers, Carnival Cruise Line has put its foot down on certain practices that were once considered harmless fun. As of February 12, 2024, the cruise line has banned the practice of leaving rubber ducks with business cards in cruise ship cabins, as well as homemade goodies for cabin stewards or the ship's crew.

The End of an Era: No More Rubber Ducks with Business Cards

The decision to ban rubber ducks with business cards was addressed by Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald, who clarified that while sharing contact information is allowed, including business information is considered solicitation. This rule is in violation of the cruise line's "no solicitation" policy. The practice, which was once popular among passengers, involved hiding rubber ducks with business cards attached to them around the ship. This was seen as a way to promote businesses and network with fellow passengers.

The Safety Concerns Behind the Ban on Homemade Goodies

In addition to the ban on rubber ducks with business cards, Carnival Cruise Line has also prohibited passengers from leaving homemade goodies for cabin stewards or the ship's crew. While this might seem like a harmless gesture, the cruise line has implemented this rule to ensure the safety of its crew members. Homemade goods can pose a risk to the health and safety of the crew, as there is no way to verify the ingredients or preparation methods used. Instead, passengers are encouraged to show their appreciation by leaving cash tips or written thank-you notes.

The Iron Ban: Leave Your Riddia Press Iron at Home

In a related development, Carnival Cruise Line has also clarified that small travel irons, including the Riddia Press iron, are not permitted on their ships. Despite advertisements claiming them to be "cruise ship approved," all types of irons and clothes steamers are prohibited due to their heating elements. Any such items will be confiscated by ship's security. Passengers can use laundry areas with irons and ironing boards or valet services for a fee to press their clothes. Alternatives to irons include choosing wrinkle-resistant fabrics, avoiding early packing, rolling clothes instead of folding, using wrinkle-release spray, and hanging clothes in a steamy bathroom.

While these new rules might come as a disappointment to some passengers, Carnival Cruise Line is committed to prioritizing safety and providing a great experience for all on board. As the cruise line continues to navigate the challenges of the post-pandemic world, it is likely that we will see more changes and adaptations in the coming months and years.

