Carmen Dell’Orefice, 92, Defies Age in Fashion Industry: Plus Other Unique Stories

At the age of 92, Carmen Dell’Orefice continues to defy the odds, working as a model in the fashion industry, a journey that began when she was discovered at just 13 years old. Her enduring presence, gracing the covers of international fashion magazines, stands as a testament to her longevity and success in a world often dominated by youthful allure.

A Remarkable Journey

Known as the oldest working model in the fashion industry, Carmen’s career is one of resilience and determination. Early financial struggles did not deter her from pursuing her passion. At the tender age of 15, she appeared on the cover of Vogue, marking a significant milestone in her career. A rocky personal life, including exploitation by her first husband, led to a brief hiatus, but she returned to modeling in 1978, finding success and recognition once again.

Aging Gracefully

In 2019, Carmen was recognized as the world’s oldest working model, surpassing even a 96-year-old model from Asia who had only begun her career at the age of 93. Carmen’s secret to maintaining her beauty at such an advanced age is akin to nurturing a baby – self-care and love. Her unique beauty and determination have kept her in the spotlight for decades, including a bold nude photoshoot at 91, further proving that beauty and success in modeling aren’t confined by age.

