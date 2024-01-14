en English
China

Carmen Dell'Orefice, 92, Defies Age in Fashion Industry: Plus Other Unique Stories

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Carmen Dell’Orefice, 92, Defies Age in Fashion Industry: Plus Other Unique Stories

At the age of 92, Carmen Dell’Orefice continues to defy the odds, working as a model in the fashion industry, a journey that began when she was discovered at just 13 years old. Her enduring presence, gracing the covers of international fashion magazines, stands as a testament to her longevity and success in a world often dominated by youthful allure.

A Remarkable Journey

Known as the oldest working model in the fashion industry, Carmen’s career is one of resilience and determination. Early financial struggles did not deter her from pursuing her passion. At the tender age of 15, she appeared on the cover of Vogue, marking a significant milestone in her career. A rocky personal life, including exploitation by her first husband, led to a brief hiatus, but she returned to modeling in 1978, finding success and recognition once again.

Aging Gracefully

In 2019, Carmen was recognized as the world’s oldest working model, surpassing even a 96-year-old model from Asia who had only begun her career at the age of 93. Carmen’s secret to maintaining her beauty at such an advanced age is akin to nurturing a baby – self-care and love. Her unique beauty and determination have kept her in the spotlight for decades, including a bold nude photoshoot at 91, further proving that beauty and success in modeling aren’t confined by age.

Other Unique Stories

In an entirely different part of the world, a family in China’s Henan Province found that living in a luxury hotel was more economical than owning a home. They’ve been enjoying hotel amenities and saving on utilities and maintenance for over seven months. In other news, Lele Pons, a well-known entertainer, had an unexpected wardrobe malfunction during a beach visit when a seagull undid her bikini top. Meanwhile, in Ghana, Afua Asantewaa aims to set a new Guinness World Record by singing for over five days straight, challenging a record held for over ten years. And Cody Ennis, after growing his hair for nearly four years, created a wig for his bald girlfriend, Hannah Hosking, fulfilling her half-joking request.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

