Carlton Star Patrick Cripps, Wife Monique Announce Pregnancy at Hall of Fame Dinner

AFL luminary Patrick Cripps and his spouse Monique recently unveiled they are expecting their first child, a daughter, come April. The revelation was made at the Carlton Hall of Fame dinner in Melbourne, coinciding with both Patrick's 29th birthday and his life membership award. Monique opened up about her challenging first trimester but shared their excitement for the upcoming addition to their family.

From Vows to Baby News

The couple tied the knot in December 2022 at the scenic Sandalford Winery in Western Australia. Their wedding, attended by 200 guests, was marked by a display of affection and elegance. Fast forward to now, the announcement of their baby girl adds a new chapter to their journey. Patrick's career has been illustrious, with highlights including winning the 2022 Brownlow Medal and serving as Carlton's co-captain since 2019. His achievements on the field have made him a celebrated figure in the AFL community.

A Family in the Limelight

Patrick and Monique, who got engaged in March 2022, have been in the public eye, sharing milestones from their engagement to their lavish wedding. Their anticipation for the newest member of their family has garnered significant attention, illustrating the affection and support from fans and the broader community. Monique's candidness about her pregnancy struggles and their collective joy for the future symbolize the personal side of public figures, resonating with many.

Continuing Legacy and New Beginnings

Patrick's role as a key player for Carlton and his off-field life with Monique showcase a balance between professional accomplishments and personal happiness. The expectancy of their daughter, referred to as the beginning of a 'little girl gang' at the club, signifies not just a personal milestone for the Cripps family but also a delightful addition to the Carlton Football Club community. As the couple prepares for their new role as parents, they continue to share their journey, inviting the public into their lives.

With the arrival of their daughter, the Cripps family embarks on a new adventure that transcends the boundaries of sport. The blend of professional accolades with personal milestones highlights the multi-dimensional lives of athletes. As Patrick and Monique prepare for parenthood, their story adds a layer of humanity to the sports narrative, reminding fans of the universal experiences that connect us all, regardless of fame or status.