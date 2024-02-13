CarFest 2024: A Weekend of Entertainment and Philanthropy for UK Children's Charities

This August, the much-anticipated CarFest 2024 is set to roll into Laverstoke Park Farm from the 23rd to the 25th, promising a weekend of family-friendly entertainment for a worthy cause. Organized by renowned radio personality Chris Evans, the festival has become synonymous with its unique blend of music, motors, and culinary delights.

A Festival for All Ages

Boasting an eclectic mix of musical acts, CarFest 2024 is poised to strike a chord with all generations. Headliners include pop sensation Olly Murs, Eurovision star Sam Ryder, and the soulful Beverley Knight. Festival-goers can also expect performances by Scouting for Girls and UB40 ft Ali Campbell. In addition to live music, the event offers a smorgasbord of activities designed to engage and enthral all ages.

Foodies will be delighted by the array of cooking demonstrations on display, while comedy acts will keep the laughter flowing throughout the weekend. Car enthusiasts can marvel at classic car displays, and adventure-seekers can dive into various outdoor pursuits. With so much on offer, there's truly something for everyone at CarFest 2024.

Driving Change for UK Children's Charities

Beyond the fun and festivities, CarFest 2024 holds a deeper purpose - raising vital funds for UK children's charities. Since its inception in 2012, the festival has generated millions in donations for its partner organizations. This year, the event is proud to support BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, My Black Dog, Rainbow Trust, Starlight Children's Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Epilepsy, and Naomi House & Jacksplace.

One such beneficiary is the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity (GOSH Charity). The charity plays a crucial role in supporting the world-renowned Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London, which provides specialized care for children and conducts groundbreaking research.

GOSH Charity CEO Louise Parkes expressed her gratitude for the support, saying, "We're incredibly grateful to CarFest for choosing to support GOSH Charity. The funds raised will enable us to continue providing vital resources and support to the hospital, helping to transform the lives of seriously ill children and their families."

A Lasting Legacy of Support

CarFest's commitment to supporting UK children's charities has created a lasting impact, allowing organizations like GOSH Charity to continue their invaluable work. As the festival gears up for another exciting weekend of entertainment and philanthropy, attendees can look forward to making a real difference in the lives of children across the nation.

As Chris Evans puts it, "CarFest is all about bringing people together for a fantastic weekend of fun and music, while also raising funds for some truly incredible causes. We're proud of the difference we've been able to make, and we can't wait to see what this year's festival will achieve."