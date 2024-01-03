en English
Lifestyle

Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Wedding Plans: A Nautical Celebration on a Superyacht

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Wedding Plans: A Nautical Celebration on a Superyacht

Renowned for her role on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ Captain Sandy Yawn is set to sail into matrimony with her fiancée, Leah Shafer. The couple, who got engaged in September 2023, is currently fine-tuning the details of their wedding, which promises to be a blend of luxury and intimacy.

Captain’s Love Story

Yawn and Shafer’s love story began in 2018 when Shafer, a gospel singer and aesthetician, reached out to Yawn via Facebook. Their connection blossomed into a relationship that has weathered the storms and enjoyed the calm seas for over five years. Yawn proposed to Shafer, ensuring that the timing was right for both of them, marking a new chapter in their journey.

A Wedding on the Waves

Adding a nautical twist to their special day, Yawn revealed that the wedding would be held aboard a massive superyacht. This grand vessel isn’t just any yacht; it’s a generous gift from an entrepreneur friend, offering a perfect setting for the sea-loving couple. With a capacity limit of 55 guests, Yawn and Shafer are meticulously curating their guest list, ensuring the event remains an intimate affair.

Unveiling the Guest List

In an interview with Us Weekly, Yawn shared that the guest roster would feature some familiar faces from Bravo. Among the attendees will be Chef Dave White from ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 7, who will be donning his apron once again, this time to prepare food for the wedding. Despite former bosun Malia White’s jest about being replaced as the wedding officiant, Yawn confirmed that the honor would go to Nadine Rajabi, the showrunner and executive producer of ‘Below Deck Med.’

In the whirlwind of wedding planning, Yawn emphasizes the essence of their special day: their union. Their love story, which began as a simple Facebook message, is set to culminate in a grand celebration of love and commitment, surrounded by the calming rhythm of the sea and the warmth of close friends and family.

Lifestyle United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

