Caprice's Lifestyle Evolution: From First-Class Flights to Economy and a Fred Durst Date

Once a symbol of early 2000s glamour and desirability, Caprice Bourret, now 52, reflects on her remarkable journey from luxe travel and high-profile romances to a more grounded existence. The model and businesswoman, who amassed a £24 million fortune through her modeling career, shared insights on her lifestyle changes and past celebrity relationships in a candid conversation on the My Dirty Laundry podcast.
From Glamour to Grounded
Caprice reminisced about the days when her life was "very big," involving constant first-class travel and rubbing shoulders with the entertainment industry's elite. Despite the allure of her former jet-set lifestyle, she now finds satisfaction in the simpler things, like flying economy with her seven-person crew. Her narrative reflects a significant shift from the glitz and glamour to valuing the practical aspects of life, underscoring a broader trend among celebrities seeking authenticity and normalcy.
A Transatlantic Romance That Wasn't
The revelation of a whirlwind encounter with Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, who was so enchanted by Caprice that he purchased her a first-class ticket for a lunch date in New York, underscores the surreal experiences of her past. Despite the grand gesture, the connection fizzled, with Caprice describing their conversation as "pleasant but vacuous." This anecdote highlights the fleeting nature of celebrity relationships and the search for genuine connections amidst the chaos of fame.
Embracing Change and Authenticity
Caprice's determination to stay true to herself, irrespective of age, is evident in her refusal to retire her beloved hotpants. However, she has bid farewell to another fashion statement, the G-string, citing discomfort and the realities of aging. This evolution in her wardrobe choices mirrors her broader life transition, prioritizing comfort and self-acceptance over adhering to the expectations of the fashion and entertainment industries.
As Caprice navigates the challenges and joys of aging, her story serves as a testament to the transformative power of time. It invites readers to reflect on the importance of authenticity, the impermanence of fame, and the beauty of finding contentment in life's simpler pleasures.