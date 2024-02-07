Cape Town Furniture Week 2024: A Celebration of Local Design and Innovation

The vibrant city of Cape Town, renowned for its dynamic design scene, is set to host the second annual Cape Town Furniture Week (CTFW) from February 14 to 17, 2024. This four-day festival, free to the public, is a tribute to the contemporary furniture design industry and showcases the works of some of the city's most prodigious talents.

Advertisment

A Citywide Celebration of Design

CTFW 2024 will transfigure the city centre into a design hub, featuring over 25 venues across four precincts. Well-known stores such as Always Welcome and Inova Concept Store will participate, along with a unique tour of the Pederson Lennard factory in Maitland. Visitors will be treated to an immersive experience, with the opportunity to explore various showrooms, including Pederson Lennard's latest in the city centre, and special furniture exhibitions hosted in the city's galleries.

Community Engagement and Interactive Events

Advertisment

More than a showcase, CTFW aims to foster a sense of community within the industry and amongst design enthusiasts. The festival's interactive events promise to engage attendees in a lively dialogue about design. One such event is the aperitivo hour at The Gin Bar's courtyard, which is sure to be a social and networking hotspot for design aficionados.

CTFW Awards: Recognizing Creativity and Community Impact

In a bid to recognize and celebrate outstanding creativity and community impact, CTFW 2024 will introduce the CTFW Awards. Among them is the Best in Show category, where attendees are invited to cast their votes for their favourite designers. This award aims to highlight the designers who have made a significant impact on the local design scene and have resonated with the public.

Catalyst for Collaboration and Innovation

CTFW 2024 is not just a festival; it's a platform that sparks new collaborations, launches fresh ideas, and unveils the latest products from beloved designers. Among these innovative collaborations is the partnership between Kieskamma Arts Project and David Krynauw Design. Additional highlights include new designs by OKHA, a sustainable collection at Inova Concept Store, and an exhibition by Moho showcasing iconic designs from 1991.