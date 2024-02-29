Candy Songs and Backyard Bugs Set to Enchant Kids at Fayetteville's Fam Jam

Fayetteville's next Fam Jam will feature a delightful performance by Candy Songs and her Backyard Bugs, a children's band that combines education with entertainment, promising a memorable day for families. Scheduled for next month at the Jones Center, this event is a must-attend for those looking to engage their children in a fun and educational experience.

Entertainment Meets Education

Under the creative direction of local songwriter Candy Lee, known to her YouTube followers as Candy Songs, the band has garnered attention for its unique approach to children's music. Their performances, characterized by catchy tunes and vibrant bug costumes, aim to reinforce healthy social skills and emotional intelligence among young audiences. The upcoming concert at the Jones Center is part of the broader Fam Jam series, which combines music with movement and various activities, all for a modest ticket price of $5.

A Full Day of Activities

The March event is packed with activities beyond the musical performance. Attendees will have access to ice skating sessions from 12:30-2:30 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., indoor swimming from noon until 6 p.m., followed by the eagerly awaited Candy Songs concert at 2 p.m. Post-concert, families can engage in craft time, making this event a comprehensive entertainment package. Tickets are readily available for purchase online at the Jones Center website or in person at the welcome desk.

Why It's a Can't-Miss Event

This Fam Jam installment is not just another family outing but an opportunity to immerse children in an environment where entertainment and education converge. Candy Songs and her Backyard Bugs are setting the stage for an interactive experience that promises to leave a lasting impression on young minds. With the added bonus of other recreational activities included in the ticket price, this event stands out as an excellent value for families seeking quality entertainment and learning opportunities for their children.

As the date approaches, excitement builds for what promises to be a memorable day at the Jones Center. With Candy Songs leading the way, Fayetteville's youngest residents are in for a treat that's both fun and foundational, setting the tone for future Fam Jam events.