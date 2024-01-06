Candleston Woods: A Fairytale Wedding Venue Amidst Nature’s Grandeur

Weddings are a magical affair, but when set against the backdrop of an enchanting woodland, the magic multiplies. This is precisely what Candleston Woods, nestled in the picturesque village of Merthyr Mawr, offers. A realm where nature’s bounty is the primary embellishment, this location has rapidly become a preferred wedding venue, lending a festival-like ambience to celebrations.

A Natural Stage for Nuptials

Adjacent to a vast National Nature Reserve, Candleston Woods provides an unrivalled setting for couples seeking to exchange vows amidst verdant grandeur. Owned by Merthyr Mawr Estates, a name synonymous with renting enchanting thatched cottages in the vicinity, the venue is a testament to the estate’s commitment to preserving the charm of the rural landscape. Offering a mud-free terrain due to its sand dune origins, the woodland ensures a comfortable experience for guests, regardless of the weather.

Country Charm Meets Simplicity

Management at Candleston Woods emphasizes the beauty of simplicity. Steering clear of excessive signage, manicured landscapes, and visible cars, the venue allows the natural backdrop to take centre stage. This approach aligns with the growing trend of minimalist weddings, where the focus is on the couple and their love, rather than lavish decorations.

Captivating Features & Flexible Pricing

Adding to the venue’s allure are structures previously used by film companies, including Netflix, providing an element of intrigue for visitors and photographers. Beyond weddings, the woodland is home to a sauna that can be booked for various occasions, from social gatherings to wellness retreats. Pricing for events varies according to the couple’s needs and the timing of the event, offering flexibility for both modest and grand weddings.

The site’s new manager, Maria Farelley, has been drawn in by the tranquillity and beauty of the venue. Harnessing the power of social media, she has helped propel Candleston Woods into the limelight, attracting a surge of interest for wedding bookings. In a world where traditional wedding norms are being redefined, Candleston Woods stands as a testament to the timeless appeal of nature’s grandeur.