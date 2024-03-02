Campbell, Ohio Embraces Greek Culture and Cuisine at Annual Festival

The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio, once again became a hub of cultural celebration as it hosted its annual community festival from March 1 to March 3. Presided over by Fr. Steve Denas, the event drew crowds from both the Greek community and beyond, offering a taste of Greek hospitality, culture, and cuisine.

Unity Through Culture and Cuisine

According to Fr. Steve Denas, the festival serves as a beacon of Greek culture, promoting kindness, religion, and culinary delights. Visitors were treated to an array of traditional foods, sweets, and drinks, while live Greek music and dance performances added to the festive atmosphere. Children enjoyed various games, and an array of cultural and religious products were available for purchase. Highlighting the religious aspect, an exhibition of icons and religious objects from the Monastery of the Nativity of the Virgin in Pennsylvania was also displayed.

Community Effort and Support

Nikos Kalouris, the festival coordinator, expressed gratitude towards the volunteers, sponsors, and guests who contributed to the festival's success. The preparation for the event began months in advance, with teams dedicated to different aspects such as food and entertainment. The festival, a tradition since the church's founding in 1955, has become a biannual event, attracting thousands of visitors. Kalouris emphasized that all proceeds are allocated to the operational needs of the church, including youth and educational programs.

Tradition Meets Generational Culinary Skills

At the heart of the festival's appeal is the authentic Greek cuisine, painstakingly prepared by volunteers like the Philoptochos Society President Irene Kalouris and kitchen head Eleni Kardoulias. The dishes, ranging from pastitsio to tsourekia, are made from fresh ingredients, following traditional recipes handed down through generations. Kardoulias, in particular, shared that she learned the culinary secrets of Kalymnos from previous generations and is now passing them on to the younger members of the community.

The annual festival at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church not only celebrates Greek culture and cuisine but also strengthens community bonds and supports the church's ongoing programs. It stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of cultural heritage and the power of community spirit.