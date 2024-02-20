Camp Young Judaea Midwest: A New Chapter of Friendship and Growth under Rabbi Hannah Wallick

As the sun rises over the serene Stratton Lake in Waupaca, a new chapter unfolds at Camp Young Judaea Midwest, under the stewardship of Rabbi Hannah Wallick. Since her tenure began in November 2022, Wallick has embarked on a mission to weave the fabric of friendship and personal growth among campers, marking a transformative era for this beloved Jewish overnight camp.

Advertisment

Creating Connections in a Tech-Free Zone

At the heart of Camp Young Judaea Midwest, the emphasis on building relationships and encouraging personal development stands out as a cornerstone of the camp's ethos. With a diverse array of activities ranging from archery to water skiing, the camp offers more than just fun; it serves as a breeding ground for lifelong friendships. Rabbi Wallick and her dedicated team have meticulously crafted a program that not only entertains but also educates, ensuring campers find common ground and form meaningful bonds.

Staff members, trained to be not just facilitators but also mentors, play a crucial role in this ecosystem. Their guidance ensures every camper, regardless of their background, feels included and valued. This commitment to inclusivity is further exemplified by the camp’s pluralistic approach, welcoming Jewish youth from various traditions and fostering a rich tapestry of cultural exchange, particularly with the inclusion of Israeli campers and staff.

Advertisment

A Summer of Growth and Learning

The journey of Rabbi Wallick, motivated by her daughter's transformative experience and her own inaugural summer overseeing the camp, underscores the profound impact of the Jewish camp experience. Camp Young Judaea Midwest, nestled on an 80-acre site, is more than just a summer retreat; it's a haven where young minds are nurtured, and hearts are connected.

From kayaking on Stratton Lake to engaging in special Shabbat traditions of dancing and singing, campers immerse themselves in activities that are not only exhilarating but also imbued with a sense of belonging and a deeper connection to their Jewish roots. The camp’s initiative to offer rising high school seniors the chance to work as counselors and live in Israel for part of the year further enriches this connection, providing an unparalleled experience of learning, working, and volunteering.

Advertisment

Radical Inclusivity: The Camp's Ethos

The concept of 'radical inclusivity' is not just a phrase at Camp Young Judaea Midwest; it's a lived reality. Rabbi Wallick's vision extends beyond the summer, focusing on year-round duties such as recruiting campers and hiring staff, all aligned with the goal of creating a magical and enriching camp experience. The presence of campers and staff from across the U.S. and Israel enhances the camp’s Jewish programming, fostering a unique environment where everyone is welcome, and every voice is heard.

This dedication to fostering a strong Jewish connection among campers, coupled with a tech-free environment, allows for genuine, face-to-face engagement, sparking personal growth and self-discovery. Rabbi Wallick, who also serves as the spiritual leader for Moses Montefiore Congregation in Appleton, brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to her role, elevating the camp experience to new heights.

In the end, Camp Young Judaea Midwest stands as a testament to the power of community, the joy of exploration, and the depth of Jewish heritage. Under Rabbi Wallick's leadership, it promises not just a summer of fun, but a lifetime of memories and friendships, rooted in a shared sense of identity and values. As campers return home, they carry with them not just the joys of the season but the seeds of personal growth and connection, sown in the fertile ground of Camp Young Judaea Midwest.