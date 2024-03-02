Camp Discovery 2024: Outdoor Adventure Awaits Keiki at Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden

Families searching for a spring break adventure for their keiki have an exciting opportunity at Camp Discovery, hosted at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku. This nature-based camp, designed for children in kindergarten through third grade, promises a week of engagement with the environment and local culture from March 18-22, 2024.

Advertisment

Unleashing Creativity in Nature

At the heart of Camp Discovery is the mission to provide keiki with a memorable outdoor experience that not only entertains but educates. Through the partnership between Imua Family Services and Camp Noah, campers will enjoy a variety of activities focused on promoting resilience and mental well-being. Andrea Marino, LMHC, with her background in mental health counseling and expressive arts therapy, will lead the camp, ensuring that each child's experience is enriching and therapeutic.

Experience the Wonders of Imua Discovery Garden

Advertisment

Imua Discovery Garden, with its historic monkeypod trees and resident animals, offers the perfect backdrop for Camp Discovery. Children will have the chance to explore the gardens, interact with animals, and participate in specially curated activities aimed at fostering their natural curiosity and imagination. This unique setting not only grounds the campers in the beauty of their local environment but also underscores the importance of outdoor play and exploration.

Scholarships for Affected Families

In the spirit of community support, Camp Discovery is offering scholarship opportunities for children affected by Maui's wildfires, ensuring that all keiki have the chance to experience the joy and healing power of nature. The partnership with Camp Noah underscores a commitment to helping communities heal through engagement, creativity, and play. Registrations are now open for those interested in giving their children a spring break filled with adventure, learning, and growth.

For more information and to register, visit Camp Discovery Registration.