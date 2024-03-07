Camp Bayou Celebrates 25 Years with Free Spring Festival: Family Fun and Learning Await

As spring breathes new life into nature, Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is marking its 25th anniversary with a vibrant Spring Festival, set to captivate families with an array of outdoor activities. Scheduled for March 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, this festival not only celebrates a significant milestone but also emphasizes the center's enduring commitment to environmental education and community engagement.

Engaging Activities and Educational Exhibits

The festival's agenda is designed to offer something for everyone, starting with cart tours at 9:30 a.m. that promise an engaging overview of the center's natural beauty. By 10 a.m., attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Fire Hike, delving into the upland trail's unique flora and fauna. The Butterfly Habitat Q&A session at 10:30 a.m., led by an Eagle Audubon member, is poised to enchant butterfly enthusiasts of all ages. Furthermore, at 11 a.m., visitors can explore the Native Camp, a re-creation of the Ucita tribe's village, providing a glimpse into the area's rich indigenous history. The festival's educational offerings culminate with the Fishing Cabin Talk at 11:30 a.m., where guests can learn about the historic fishing cabins donated to Camp Bayou by Mosaic.

Collaborative Educational Efforts

In addition to the festival's main events, several organizations, including the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum, Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, Manatee Viewing Center, Little Manatee River State Park, and Florida Forestry Service, will contribute to the day's educational pursuits. These collaborations underscore Camp Bayou's role as a hub for environmental learning and conservation awareness, fostering a deeper connection between the community and the natural world.

For those inspired by the Spring Festival, Camp Bayou offers further opportunities to explore nature's wonders. The center invites adventure-seekers to its night paddle event on April 13, a unique experience that allows participants to navigate the Little Manatee River in the serene darkness. Moreover, Camp Bayou's day paddle trips, scheduled for the first and third Saturdays of each month, provide a tranquil escape into the natural landscapes that define the center's surroundings. These events, alongside the center's regular offerings, highlight Camp Bayou's commitment to fostering an appreciation for the environment through hands-on experiences.