Camille Prats and VJ Yambao Mark 7th Anniversary With a ‘Marriage Masterclass’

Actress Camille Prats and her husband VJ Yambao marked their seventh wedding anniversary in an unanticipated yet profound way after their initial plans were upset due to a misunderstanding. The couple, at first disappointed that they hadn’t commemorated their anniversary in a special way, saw their spirits revive when they were invited by their Christian friends to a beach get-together.

A Meaningful Anniversary

This coastal retreat turned into what Camille dubbed a ‘Marriage masterclass,’ where they interacted with other couples who had undergone trials in their marriages but discovered recovery and transformation through their faith in Christ. Camille reflected on the narratives they heard about healing and surmounting difficulties, underlining the potency of God to mend the broken-hearted and restore joy through surrender.

A Story of Restoration and Celebration

She expressed her gratitude to God for making their anniversary memorable in spite of the initial hiccup. Camille Prats and VJ Yambao, who have been united in matrimony since 2017, have two children, Nala and Nolan. Camille also has a son, Nathan, from her previous relationship with Anthony Linsangan, who passed away in 2011. VJ is the father of a teenage son, Ice, from a past relationship.

A United Family

The family, blending their separate paths, savored a holiday in Japan. This unexpected, yet meaningful anniversary celebration, resonates with the couple’s belief in overcoming hurdles and strengthening their bond through faith and shared experiences.