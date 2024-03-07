Camila Cabello Sparks Debate with Unfiltered Breakup Sex Views on Call Her Daddy

In a candid episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Camila Cabello shared her unfiltered views on breakup sex, stirring conversations and diverging opinions among her fans and listeners. Discussing the complexities of post-breakup dynamics with host Alex Cooper, the former Fifth Harmony member delved into why she sees value in maintaining intimate connections with ex-partners, despite potential downsides.

"I feel like if you're wanting to have breakup sex, you're probably going to hit each other up next week," Cabello remarked, highlighting the lingering attachment that often accompanies such decisions. She defends her stance by arguing against the notion of forbidden desires, advocating for a more liberated approach to handling the aftermath of relationships. The singer's perspective, "Kind of like 'date him until you hate him' vibe," encapsulates her belief in experiencing emotions fully until one can truly move on.

The Double-Edged Sword

While Cabello acknowledges the potential benefits of breakup sex, she doesn't shy away from discussing its pitfalls. She noted, "sometimes you do waste some time in that way," pointing out the risk of hindering personal growth and missing out on potential relationships. Despite these concerns, Cabello shared that such experiences have been "helpful for me," suggesting a nuanced view that recognizes both the empowering and limiting aspects of seeking closure through intimacy.

Emphasizing the importance of self-awareness, Cabello encourages those considering rekindling a physical connection with an ex to do the "inner work" and understand their motivations. She also expressed openness to the idea of getting back together with exes, challenging conventional wisdom with her assertion, "You can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more." This attitude reflects a broader theme of autonomy and exploration in her approach to relationships and personal growth.

As the episode concludes, Camila Cabello's stance on breakup sex offers a refreshing, albeit controversial, perspective on navigating post-breakup dynamics. Her candidness invites listeners to reflect on their values and choices, fostering a dialogue that extends beyond the confines of the podcast.