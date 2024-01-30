Calvin Klein and Boyfriend Kevin Baker Spotted Post-Gym Amidst Ad Controversy

Renowned fashion designer, Calvin Klein, 81, and his 35-year-old model boyfriend, Kevin Baker, were sighted in Los Angeles after a workout. Both were dressed casually in black shirts, with Klein complementing his look with black sweatpants and Baker in brown joggers. The couple has been publicly dating since 2016, making appearances at various events and galas.

Controversial Ad Campaigns

Despite his age, Klein continues to remain relevant in the fashion world, not only for his timeless designs but also for his provocative advertisements. His recent campaigns feature actor Jeremy Allen White and singer FKA Twigs, both of which have stirred headlines. Twigs' ad, in particular, was met with controversy in the United Kingdom. It was banned for being 'likely to cause serious offense by objectifying women.' The singer responded to the ban by expressing gratitude for the creative freedom she was permitted in the ad.

Klein's Personal Life

Klein's personal life has also been in the spotlight. He has been married twice before, but has been openly dating Baker for several years now. Despite the significant age gap, the pair seem content and have been spotted numerous times together, from gym dates to high-profile events.