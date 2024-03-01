Cadbury Celebrates 200 Years: Special Events, Freddo the Frog, and Chocolate Galore

Marking a monumental bicentennial milestone, Cadbury is inviting chocolate lovers to a weekend filled with sweet festivities, games, and the chance to meet a beloved character, Freddo the Frog. The celebration, commemorating 200 years since the opening of the first Cadbury shop on March 4, 1824, promises an array of activities and prizes, including a 'Spin to Win Wheel' and photo opportunities with Freddo.

200 Years of Sweetness

The Cadbury Outlet Shop at Clarks Village, in Street, will transform into a haven for chocolate enthusiasts from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3. Visitors are invited to partake in the interactive Cadbury-themed game, 'Spin to Win Wheel', where they stand a chance to win everything from free chocolate to redeemable vouchers. This event not only celebrates the rich heritage of Cadbury but also offers a unique, fun-filled experience for families and friends alike.

Meet Freddo the Frog

In what is set to be a highlight of the weekend, Freddo the Frog will make a special appearance on Sunday, March 3. For five hours, starting at 11 am, Freddo will be available on the hour, every hour, for 30 minutes to greet fans and pose for photographs. This rare opportunity to meet one of Cadbury's most iconic characters is expected to attract large crowds, so guests are encouraged to arrive early and be prepared for a busy day at the outlet.

More Than Just Chocolate

The celebration extends beyond the walls of the Clarks Village Outlet. In Lancashire, Nemo Bhudia, the owner of H&N Mini Market, will be representing Cadbury by selling 200 different varieties of Cadbury bars at prices reflective of the year they were first launched, with the oldest bar selling for as little as 1p. This unique sale, running from 9 am to 1 pm on Monday (March 4), mirrors the brand's dedication to its heritage and its fans. Moreover, Cadbury's new advertising campaign 'Yours for 200 Years' weaves together elements from its previous campaigns, demonstrating the brand's enduring presence in the lives of chocolate lovers.

As Cadbury embarks on its next century, the 200th-anniversary celebration is a testament to the brand's rich history and its commitment to creating memorable experiences for its consumers. While the festivities offer a glimpse into the past, they also set the stage for future innovations and the continued joy that Cadbury brings to families around the world. This weekend, as we celebrate with Freddo and spin to win, we're reminded of the simple pleasures that Cadbury has been providing for two centuries.