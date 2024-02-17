CADA's Gratitude Luncheon: Celebrating Mentorship and Transformation

In the heart of Santa Barbara, a movement quietly reshapes the future, one youth at a time. On March 6, 2024, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) will host its annual Gratitude Luncheon at the Belmond El Encanto. This event is not just a gathering; it's a celebration of transformation, mentorship, and the power of community support.

A Beacon of Hope in Mentorship

The highlight of the luncheon is the CADA Mentor Program, an initiative that pairs young individuals with adult mentors. These relationships are more than just meetings; they are lifelines that encourage personal growth, academic achievement, and the nurturing of healthy family dynamics. In a world where the youth face countless challenges, this program stands as a testament to the positive impact of dedicated guidance and support.

Recognizing Local Heroes

Amid the clinking of glasses and the murmur of conversations, two individuals will stand out for their exceptional contributions. Joe Lambert, a noted local philanthropist, will grace the event as the keynote speaker, sharing insights and stories from his journey. Kenny Slaught, a respected businessperson and a mentor within the CADA program, will be honored with the Penny Jenkins Mentor Champion Award. This accolade is a recognition of his unwavering commitment and contributions to the mentorship program, named after Penny Jenkins, a beacon of hope and guidance within the community.

Expanding Horizons and Building Futures

Under the stewardship of Anne Smith Towbes, founder and chair of the event, the luncheon is more than just an annual gathering; it's a milestone in the ongoing journey of CADA. This journey recently saw the opening of the Daniel Bryant Youth Center and the launch of the Project Recovery Program for adults in Lompoc in 2023. These initiatives underscore CADA's commitment to healing, growth, and empowerment at every stage of life.

As the Belmond El Encanto readies to welcome guests from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the anticipation is not just for a meal but for the stories of change and hope that will fill the air. The event also opens a doorway for others to contribute, inviting donations in honor of mentors who have made a difference in their lives. These contributions can be made through the CADA website or by reaching out to the CADA Development Office, ensuring that the cycle of mentorship and growth continues to thrive.

In the end, the Gratitude Luncheon is more than an event; it's a reflection of the power of mentorship and the indelible impact it has on individuals and the community at large. It's a reminder that in the quest to better ourselves and the world around us, sometimes all it takes is the guidance of a mentor to light the path forward.