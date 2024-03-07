Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce Honors Legacy Businesses at Annual Gala

The Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce is set to celebrate its annual awards gala, themed "Timeless," at The Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan. This year marks a special occasion as the Chamber recognizes legacy businesses and individuals who have significantly contributed to the local economy and community spirit. Among the honorees are Central Milling and SE Needham Jewelry, lauded as Legacy Businesses of the Year, and Utah Public Radio, receiving the Legacy Nonprofit of the Year accolade.

Celebrating Timeless Contributions

The gala, commencing at 6 p.m. with a welcoming reception and elegant dinner, will transition into a night of accolades and recognition. Jamie Andrus, President and CEO of the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce, emphasizes the importance of this event in honoring members who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the valley's growth and prosperity. The awards ceremony will spotlight Central Milling, recognized as the longest continually operating business in Utah, and SE Needham Jewelry, the state's oldest jeweler, showcasing their enduring legacy and impact on the community.

Spotlight on Exceptional Citizens

The awards gala will also honor individuals who have made notable contributions to the Cache Valley. Among them, Ross Peterson and Kay Peterson will receive the Citizen of the Year Award for their service and dedication to the community. Marsha Campbell will be celebrated as Woman of the Year, highlighting her significant achievements and leadership. The event, known for its elegance and prestige, encourages attendees to dress in black-tie or business professional attire, promising an evening of celebration and community spirit.

Joining the Celebration

With tickets priced at $90 for individuals and $640 for a table of eight, the event invites community members and businesses alike to join in the festivities. As one of the most anticipated events in the Cache Valley, early reservations are recommended to ensure participation in this unique celebration of local heritage and success. For more details or to make a reservation, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce directly. This annual gala not only serves as a platform for recognition but also reinforces the strong sense of community and collaboration that defines the Cache Valley.

As the night unfolds, the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce's "Timeless" Gala promises to be a memorable event, honoring the past while looking forward to a future of continued growth and success. The recognition of legacy businesses and outstanding citizens underscores the vibrant community spirit that makes Cache Valley a remarkable place to live and work. By celebrating these achievements, the Chamber reaffirms its commitment to fostering a thriving business environment and a cohesive community.