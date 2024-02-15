Bury Hospice's 'For The Love Of' Ball Raises £42,000 in a Night of Feasting, Fun, and Fundraising

On February 9, the Village Hotel was the vibrant backdrop for Bury Hospice's 'For The Love Of' ball, a fundraising event that struck a chord with the community, raising an astounding £42,000. The opulent evening was brimming with a three-course banquet, lively music, raffles, and a live auction, all in support of a cause close to many hearts.

A Night to Remember: The 'For The Love Of' Ball

The 'For The Love Of' ball, hosted by Bury Hospice, was nothing short of a spectacle. The Village Hotel buzzed with excitement as hundreds of attendees, including Coronation Street actors Joe Duttine and Sally Carman-Duttine, gathered for the night. The event was a testament to the community's spirit, as they came together to support the hospice and its mission.

Feasting, Fun, and Fundraising

As guests entered the venue, they were greeted with a sumptuous three-course banquet, expertly prepared by the hotel's skilled chefs. The meal provided the perfect foundation for an evening of entertainment, which included a live performance by The Screaming Beavers. The atmosphere was electric, as the band played popular tunes that had attendees dancing and singing along.

The evening's fundraising activities were a resounding success. Games, a raffle, and a live auction drew generous bids from the crowd. Prizes such as a Cirque De Soleil box, signed Manchester United shirt, and Take That concert tickets were among the coveted items that found new homes. The live auction, in particular, was a thrilling experience, as guests vied for exclusive prizes in the name of charity.

A Triumphant Success: £42,000 Raised

The 'For The Love Of' ball concluded with an impressive total of £42,000 raised for Bury Hospice. The funds will contribute to the hospice's ongoing mission to provide exceptional care for patients and their families. The overwhelming support from the community, staff, and volunteers made the event a triumphant success.

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman-Duttine, who hosted the event, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to such a worthy cause. They acknowledged the importance of Bury Hospice's work and commended the community for their unwavering support.