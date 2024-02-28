Burnside Gala Day Seeks Stallholders for Community Spectacular on May 18

As the Burnside Community Council gears up for this year's Gala Day, a call has been issued for stallholders to join the festivities. Scheduled for Saturday, May 18, from 1pm to 4pm at Stonelaw Woods, the event promises a lineup of family-friendly entertainment, reviving the spirit and success of past years. With a history of memorable performances like the ABBA tribute acts and Stonelaw High School's 'Rock of Ages' show in 2017, the Gala Day stands as a testament to community spirit and collective enjoyment.

Calling All Stallholders

The council is actively seeking individuals and businesses interested in operating stalls at the event. An announcement on Facebook has invited prospective stallholders to express their interest by providing contact details and information on their proposed offerings. This initiative not only opens up opportunities for local entrepreneurs and vendors to showcase their goods and services but also adds to the variety and richness of the Gala Day experience for attendees.

A Community Affair

The Burnside Gala Day is more than just an event; it's a celebration of community and togetherness. The council's efforts to organize such an event underscore the importance of community engagement and the role it plays in creating memorable experiences. By inviting stallholders, the council is extending an open hand to the community, encouraging participation, and fostering a sense of belonging among residents.

Anticipation Builds

With the event's date fast approaching, excitement within the community is palpable. The council's call for stallholders has sparked interest and anticipation, setting the stage for what promises to be another successful Gala Day. Past events have set a high bar, but with the community's support and participation, this year's Gala Day is poised to be an even greater success, filled with fun, entertainment, and community spirit.

As preparations for the Burnside Gala Day continue, the event stands as a beacon of community spirit and engagement. It offers a unique opportunity for residents to come together, enjoy a day of entertainment, and support local businesses and talents. The Burnside Community Council's invitation to stallholders is a crucial step towards ensuring the event's success, promising a day that will be remembered and cherished by all who attend.